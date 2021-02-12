IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 2nd Test - Feb 13th, 2021

The second Test between India and England will start on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

England dominated proceedings in the first Test and beat India by 227 runs. Captain Joe Root led by example with a stunning double-hundred in the first innings. Although the visitors will be without Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler for the second Test, they have enough depth to do without the duo. With Ben Stokes providing some much-needed balance to the side, England will fancy another win at the Chepauk.

On the other hand, India will be itching to get over their disappointing loss in the first Test. Virat Kohli's captaincy and Ajinkya Rahane's form with the bat will be under scrutiny over the next few days. Axar Patel's availability might bring a few changes to the Indian bowling set-up.

Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, India might hold the edge, given the nature of the surface. But England are in fine form and will be high on confidence after registering three consecutive victories in Asia. With a place in the World Test Championship final also up for grabs, a cracking game of Test match cricket beckons in Chennai.

Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur

England

Joe Root (C), Moeen Ali, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.

Predicted playing XIs

India

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah

England

Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali/Daniel Lawrence, Ben Foakes (WK), Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, and Chris Woakes/James Anderson

Pitch report

There will be an ample amount of turn on offer for the spinners. While the pitch did help the pacers with lateral movement off the surface in the previous Test, the spinners could come into play as early as Day 2 of the second Test. Reverse swing will once again play a part, and the batsmen need to bide their time at the crease before playing their shots. The toss would play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match as neither side would want to chase in the fourth innings. Both teams will ideally want to bat first and make good use of the conditions, with the pitch expected to deteriorate as the match progresses.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Dominic Sibley, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ollie Pope, Ravi Ashwin, Ben Stokes, Axar Patel, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach and Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: Ravi Ashwin, Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Dominic Sibley, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ollie Pope, Ravi Ashwin, Ben Stokes, Axar Patel, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach and Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: Ravi Ashwin, Vice-captain: Ben Stokes