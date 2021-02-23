IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 3rd Test - Feb 24th, 2021

The third Test between India and England is all set to start at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad from Wednesday.

After two pulsating Test matches in Chennai, the action moves over to the all-new Motera Stadium.

Team India, who come into this game with a stellar win in the previous Test, will hope to get another win and inch closer to a place in the World Test Championship final. With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav set to return to the side, the Indians will fancy their chances.

But there is more to this Test.

The pink ball adds another element of intrigue to this game. With more experience of playing with the pink ball, the English will feel confident of their chances as well.

Although they would have to make do without Moeen Ali, England welcome back James Anderson and Jofra Archer into the set-up.

While home conditions will favour the Indians, the pink ball levels the playing field and evens out the odds, much to the English fans' delight.

Either way, we should be in for a cracking curtain raiser at the Sardar Patel Stadium.

Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav

England

Joe Root (C), Moeen Ali, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.

Predicted playing XIs

India

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah

England

Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (WK), Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, and James Anderson

Match Details

Match: India vs England, 3rd Test

Date: 24th February 2021, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

With this being the first-ever Test match at the Sardar Patel Stadium, there is a sense of uncertainty around the surface. However, by the looks of it, a competitive track with a tinge of green awaits the two sides. The pacers should get the pink ball to move around under the lights. The spinners should also have a say in this game. Batting first will be the ideal option as the wicket could get tricky to bat on by the fourth innings.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Joe Root, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Rory Burns, Ben Stokes, Ravi Ashwin, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma

Captain: Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain: Stuart Broad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Joe Root, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Ravi Ashwin, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma

Captain: Jasprit Bumrah, Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes