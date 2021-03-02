IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 4th Test - March 4th, 2021

The fourth Test between India and England will begin at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The hosts have the advantage going into the final encounter courtesy of a stunning performance in the previous game.

Riding on Axar Patel's ten-for, India won the third Test inside two days and stormed to the top of the ICC Test Championship points table. All they need is a draw or a win in the fourth Test to cement their place in the final.

Joe Root and co have their backs up against the wall after two disappointing losses. Despite putting up a fight in the inaugural Test at Motera, England fell short and will be keen to level the series with a win in this fixture.

However, England's batting unit has not been able to deliver in the last two games and Joe Root will be crucial to their fortunes once again.

India are the overwhelming favorites for this game. Having said that, England have shown glimpses of what they are capable of with the ball, which should hold them in good stead ahead of this game.

With both teams eyeing a win in this fixture, we should be in for a cracking game of Test cricket in Ahmedabad.

Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav

England

Joe Root (C), Moeen Ali, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.

Predicted Playing 11

India

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav

England

Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (C), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad

Match Details

Match: India vs England, 4th Test

Date: March 4, 2021, at 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, spinners are expected to rule the roost once again at the Motera Stadium. The batsmen will need to apply themselves before unfurling their shots.

However, the pacers are also a threat on such a surface, with uneven bounce coming into play. With batting set to get relatively difficult as the match progresses, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

IND vs ENG 4th Test Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Ben Foakes, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Zak Crawley, Ravi Ashwin, Joe Root, Axar Patel, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer and Ishant Sharma

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Ravi Ashwin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ben Foakes, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Zak Crawley, Ravi Ashwin, Joe Root, Axar Patel, Jack Leach, Dom Bess and Ishant Sharma

Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli