IND vs NAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 8, 2021

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the dead-rubber between India and Namibia on Monday. This will be the last group stage match of the tournament.

Team India entered the tournament with high expectations but have failed to live up to them. They lost to Pakistan and New Zealand in successive matches and bowed out of the tournament after failing to grab a semi-final spot.

They later registered wins against Afghanistan and Scotland. However, India needed Afghanistan to defeat New Zealand to advance to the semis but the former lost to the team from Down Under. As a result, India will play for pride in their last match against Namibia and we might expect some changes in the XI with big-match players taking some much-needed rest.

Namibia managed to produce decent cricket in Round 1 but failed to create much of an impact in the Super 12 stage. They managed to defeat Scotland in the Super 12 but were flattered against other opponents. They would love to end their campaign on a high when they take on the Men In Blue in their final encounter of the T20 World Cup 2021.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IND vs NAM contest.

#3 David Wiese (NAM)

New Zealand v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

David Wiese's inclusion has had an extremely positive impact on the team. Namibia qualified for the Super 12 due to Wiese's brilliance in the Round 1 stage. His two back-to-back player-of-the-match performances resulted in Namibia earning their Super 12 spot.

Wiese will enter the final T20 WC 2021 encounter with plenty of hope after scoring 201 runs and picking up six wickets in the tournament so far. On the bowling front, he would be keen to add more scalps to his tally.

#2 Rohit Sharma (IND)

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

Rohit Sharma managed to score just 114 runs in four innings in the T20 World Cup 2021. There were a lot of expectations from The Hitman to score big but he has had a pretty underwhelming tournament so far. His only brilliant knock in the tournament has come against Afghanistan.

With no pressure in this dead rubber, Rohit Sharma will come out all guns blazing. He can be the most suitable option to have as a multiplier in this one-sided contest. Going into the upcoming New Zealand series at home, Rohit Sharma needs one big knock and this match can act as a perfect practice ground for him.

#1 KL Rahul (IND)

India v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

KL Rahul has looked in sublime touch in the last two encounters against Afghanistan and Scotland. However, he failed to up the ante against Pakistan and New Zealand earlier in the tournament.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

KL Rahul has scored a total of 140 runs in four encounters and will be raring to take on Namibian bowlers and end the tournament on a high. KL Rahul can be one of the safe multiplier options to have in this encounter.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. KL Rahul & Rohit Sharma to score 30 runs each? Yes No 0 votes so far