IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Games Mens T20I, Quarter Final 1

The first quarter-final match of the Asian Games Men's T20I will see India (IND) squaring off against Nepal (NEP) at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Tuesday, October 3.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

India will be playing their first game of the Asian Games. Captained by young Ruturaj Gaikwad, India's squad looks quite dominating. Nepal, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches of the tournament.

Nepal will give it their all to win the match, but India are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IND vs NEP Match Details

The first quarter-final match of the Asian Games Men's T20I will be played on October 3 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. The game is set to take place at 6:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs NEP, Quarter Final 1

Date and Time: October 3, 2023, 6:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and pacers will play an important role on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Thailand and Malaysia, where a total of 342 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

IND vs NEP Form Guide

IND - Will be playing their first match

NEP - W W

IND vs NEP Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

S Jora, K Bhurtel, Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Asif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (wk), Gulshan Kumar Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, A Bohara

IND vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Sharma

J Sharma is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Sheikh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Gaikwad

Y Jaiswal and R Gaikwad are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Varma played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Sundar

D Singh and W Sundar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Dube is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Bishnoi and A Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Lamichhane is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IND vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Jaiswal

Y Jaiswal will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

R Gaikwad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Gaikwad the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and is expected to play a crucial innings as the Indian captain. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs NEP, Quarter Final 1

A Singh

Y Jaiswal

R Gaikwad

W Sundar

R Bishnoi

India vs Nepal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least four batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Sharma

Batters: R Gaikwad, Y Jaiswal, T Varma, K Bhurtel

All-rounders: W Sundar

Bowlers: A Singh, S Lamichhane, A Bohara, S Kami, R Bishnoi

India vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh

Batters: R Gaikwad, Y Jaiswal, R Kumar, K Malla, K Bhurtel

All-rounders: W Sundar, D Singh

Bowlers: A Singh, S Lamichhane, A Khan