IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - July 9th, 2019

In the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, table-toppers India play New Zealand in what promises to be a highly entertaining game at Old Trafford. The league game between the two teams was washed out without giving each other a chance to go head to head.

While India boast of two of the world's best batsmen in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Kiwis do have Kane Williamson in their ranks as they look forward to another finals appearance at the expense of Team India. The last team these two teams faced off in the World Cup was in 2003 when India beat them quite comfortably by seven wickets.

With a place in the final at stake, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Playing XI Updates

India

After a rather comfortable win over Sri Lanka in their last league game, India are expected to make a change or two with Mohammed Shami certain to play at the expense of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Ravindra Jadeja's record in England conditions is also noteworthy, which is a good headache to have for the Indian think-tank. Yuzvendra Chahal should also replace Kuldeep if they were to go in with the same combination.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have put on century stands on three occasions this World Cup and will be expected to continue in the same vein of form on Tuesday as well. The middle order of Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik hasn't been tested fully and could be under some pressure to perform in what is a must-win game for either side

Possible XI: Rohit, Rahul, Virat(C), Pant, Dhoni(WK), Karthik, Pandya, Jadeja, Shami, Kuldeep/Chahal and Bumrah.

New Zealand

Although they started the tournament quite brightly, New Zealand have tailed off, with the likes of Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill and Mitchell Santner underwhelming for them. Kane Williamson has been the shining light in an otherwise out-of-form Kiwi batting unit. Unfortunately for Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor has not been able to consistently come up with the runs. Tom Latham's fifty in the previous game should give him some confidence while there is a school of thought that suggests Latham opening the batting while accommodating Tom Blundell in the middle order.

Tim Southee should make way for Lockie Ferguson, who has easily been their best bowler this World Cup. All eyes will be on Trent Boult, with the left-arm pacer already wreaking havoc in the warm-up game prior to the start of the World Cup.

Possible XI: Munro/Blundell, Guptill, Williamson (C), Taylor, Latham(WK), Neesham, Grandhomme, Santner, Sodhi/Henry, Boult and Ferguson.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, 1st Semi-Final

9th July 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game between South Africa and Australia, a good batting surface will be on offer with something in it for the pacers and spinners alike. With his being a used pitch, an extra spinner might be on the cards although the cloudy conditions should favour swing bowling with the new ball. The team winning the toss will ideally look to bat first and set a total with teams wilting under pressure while chasing this World Cup.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Both Tom Latham and Rishabh Pant should be picked in the side with both of them coming in at relatively cheaper prices. While Latham did score a fifty in the previous game, Rishabh Pant has only shown glimpses of what he is capable of and will be eager to come good in the semi-final.

Batsmen: With five hundreds to his name, Rohit Sharma is one of the must-have players in this game along with Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Some fantasy players might have their reservations against Rohit scoring against left-arm swing bowling which could also bring in KL Rahul into the mix. Martin Guptill is due for a big one while Ross Taylor is also a decent option as well.

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner has been economical with the ball and is a handy option to have in the side. Along with him, one of Hardik Pandya or Colin de Grandhomme are also viable candidates to fill in as the second all-rounder.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah and Lockie Ferguson have 17 wickets each and are great options to have in your side for this game. Considering his record against the Indians and particularly Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult is also a worth-while candidate for Tuesday. One of Yuzvendra Chahal or Matt Henry should suffice as the final bowling option

Captain: Virat Kohli has already scored five fifties this World Cup and is due for a century. He is a great option for captaincy while the likes of Kane Williamson and Trent Boult being real possibilities. Rishabh Pant is also an outside option if one were to defer from Rohit and Virat.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Rishabh Pant, Martin Guptill, KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Tom Latham, KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Virat Kohli, Jimmy Neesham, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Trent Boult