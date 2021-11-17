IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I match - November 17th, 2021

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the first T20I of a three-match series at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Team India will have a new leadership group, with Rohit Sharma taking over the full-time T20I captaincy in this series. The BCCI has also appointed Rahul Dravid as the new full-time head coach, with KL Rahul taking over the vice-captaincy in the shortest format.

With a poor show in the T20 World Cup 2021, Team India are all set to create a new template in the shortest format of the game to turn their fortunes around. These two sides last met in the T20 WC 2021, where New Zealand beat India quite comfortably.

New Zealand will be without their current captain Kane Williamson, who has opted to rest be on the upcoming two-match Test series. Fortunately, New Zealand will have a fit Lockie Ferguson back in time after he got ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Tim Southee will be leading the side, but he has lost both T20Is against India as captain. He will be keen to change his fortunes when his side take on India in the first T20I in Jaipur.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IND vs NZ contest.

#3 Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

New Zealand vs Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final 2021

New Zealand surprised everyone by promoting Daryl Mitchell up the order in the T20 World Cup 2021. However, the gamble worked for the side, as the opener lived up to his captain and team management's expectations.

Mitchell scored 208 runs in seven innings in the recently concluded tournament, and will look to produce the goods in his new batting position.

#2 Rohit Sharma (IND)

England vs India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

Rohit Sharma definitely has some unfinished business against New Zealand. He has found it tough to create an impact against left-arm pacers in the powerplay overs, so Hitman would be keen to change that this time around.

Sharma failed to live up to expectations against Pakistan and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021. He couldn't make it big against left-arm pacers Shaheen Afridi and Trent Boult. However, with the T20I series happening in India, he is expected to produce a big knock.

#1 KL Rahul (IND)

India vs New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

KL Rahul looked in fluent touch in the last three games of the T20 World Cup 2021 after failures against Pakistan and New Zealand. He scored 194 runs in five innings, turning heads with his effortless hitting.

Just like Sharma, KL also has some unfinished business against New Zealand. He would be itching to take on Kiwi pacers from the word go. With Jaipur never previously hosting any T20I, it would be interesting to see how things pan out for both sets of batters.

