IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between New Zealand (NZ) and India (IND) is set to start at the Green Park in Kanpur on Thursday.

After a one-sided T20I series, New Zealand and India will lock horns in the longest format. Despite not availing the services of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, India will fancy their chances in home conditions. However, they are set to face a strong Kiwi side who can hold their own in Tests regardless of the conditions. With both teams eyeing a winning start to their respective World Test Championship (WTC) campaigns, a cracking match beckons in Kanpur.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville, Mitchell Santner/Tim Southee and Neil Wagner

IND XI

Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj/Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav

Match Details

IND vs NZ, 1st Test

Date and Time: 25th November 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Pitch Report

A competitive track is expected at the Eden Gardens with the bowlers likely to get some help off the surface. The first two days should be good for batting despite there being some swing available. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss to avoid batting in the fourth innings.

Today’s IND vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Blundell: Tom Blundell has had a good start to his Test career, impressing in Australia and England. With BJ Watling retiring from Test cricket, Blundell will want to seal his place in the New Zealand side with good performances in the middle order.

Batter

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson is one of the best batters in the world and has a decent record in India too. The Kiwi captain is a good player of spin, which should hold him in good stead. Given his recent form, Williamson should be a must-have in your IND vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin has been in terrific form over the last few weeks, albeit in the white-ball formats. His track record in Tests is impeccable and given the nature of the track, Ashwin should be a good addition to your IND vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ishant Sharma: Ishant Sharma is set to lead the Indian attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. The veteran is capable of swinging the new ball and also setting batters up with the old ball, a skill that is highly-valued in the subcontinent conditions. With some help on offer for the pacers as well, Ishant should be the one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Agarwal (IND)

Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)

Kane Williamson (NZ)

Important stats for IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Ajinkya Rahane - 4756 runs in 78 Test matches, Average: 39.63

Kane Williamson - 7230 runs in 85 Test matches, Average: 53.96

Ajaz Patel - 26 wickets in 9 Test matches, SR: 67.81

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Blundell, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Neil Wagner and Ajaz Patel

Captain: Ravichandran Ashwin. Vice-captain: Kane Williamson

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Blundell, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Will Somerville and Ajaz Patel

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Kane Williamson. Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Edited by Samya Majumdar