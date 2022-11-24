IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will take place at Eden Park on Friday, November 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction.

After a start-stop T20I series, India and New Zealand will now lock horns in the ODI format. The hosts have lost their way of late, losing three out of their last five ODIs. However, they have a strong roster with the likes of Finn Allen and Matt Henry being key. Although the Kiwis will start as the favorites, India have a decent squad themselves with Shikhar Dhawan at the helm. The Indians, despite missing their star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, beat South Africa in their previous ODI series and will fancy their chances against New Zealand. All in all, a cracking game beckons between the two teams at Eden Park.

IND vs NZ Match Details, 1st ODI

India and New Zealand will face off in the first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 25th November 2022, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

IND vs NZ pitch report for 1st ODI

The average first-innings total at the venue in the last three matches reads 236. There is enough help on offer with the new ball, with nine wickets falling in the powerplay across the last three matches. Pacers have generally enjoyed the conditions, accounting for nearly 75 percent of the wickets in the last three matches.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 236

2nd-innings score: 227

IND vs NZ Form Guide

New Zealand: W-W-L-L-L

India: W-W-L-W-W

IND vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant/Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (9 matches, 363 runs, Average: 40.33)

Devon Conway is one of New Zealand's top batters with an ODI average of 40.33. He scored a fifty in the previous T20I against India, holding him in good stead. Given his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, Conway is a top pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shreyas Iyer (33 matches, 1299 runs, Average: 48.11)

Shreyas Iyer has been decent in the ODI format for India, scoring 1299 runs at an average of 48.11. He was India's top batter in their previous series with 191 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 111.70. Given his recent exploits, Shreyas can be backed in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mitchell Santner (84 matches, 1057 runs, 86 wickets)

Mitchell Santner is a consistent performer for New Zealand in this format. He averages 27.82 and 36.16 with bat and ball, respectively. With India's batting unit full of right-handers, Santner's left-arm spin could be a viable option. Given his skill set, Santner could be a handy pick in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Deepak Chahar (9 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 27.67)

Deepak Chahar is one of the best new-ball bowlers in international cricket, claiming 15 wickets in nine ODIs. Chahar also has done well with the bat, holding him in good stead. Given the conditions on offer, Chahar is a must-have in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Devon Conway

Devon Conway has a brilliant List A record, averaging 43.88 in 91 matches. Although he has played only nine matches so far in his ODI career, he has three scores of 50 or more. With Conway being a good player of spin and pace, he is a viable captaincy choice in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is another talented youngster in the Indian set-up who has been in fine form in ODIs. Gill has 579 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 102.66. He has prior experience playing in New Zealand conditions, making him a fine pick as captain in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Finn Allen 308 runs in 8 matches Matt Henry 115 wickets in 62 matches Mitchell Santner 86 wickets in 84 matches Shubman Gill 579 runs in 12 matches Deepak Chahar 15 wickets in 9 matches

IND vs NZ match expert tips for 1st ODI

Matt Henry is one of the best ODI bowlers in the world. He has 115 wickets in just 65 matches with an average and bowling strike rate of 24.85 and 28.38, respectively. With Henry capable of holding his own in the powerplay and middle overs, he could be a game-changing selection in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway (vc)

Batters: Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Phillips, Shubman Gill (c)

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Deepak Chahar, Matt Henry, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway (c), Tom Latham, Sanju Samson

Batters: Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Shubman Gill

All-rounder: Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Deepak Chahar, Matt Henry, Arshdeep Singh

