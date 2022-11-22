When is Team India's next match: Date, Time, Venue and Opposition

Team India will play their next match against New Zealand on November 25. It will be the first game of the three-match ODI series between the two nations.

India and New Zealand recently played a three-match T20I series. Rain played spoilsport in the series as the Men in Blue clinched it 1-0. The first T20I was abandoned without a ball being bowled, while the second game was a full 20-over contest. D/L method came into the play in the third T20I as well because of rain, and the match ended in a tie.

Fans will hope that rain stays away from the ODI series between India and New Zealand. Team India's next match will start from 7:00 am IST onwards on November 25. Auckland's Eden Park will play host to the first ODI.

This match will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, meaning the team which wins the match will gain 10 points in the standings. India are at the top of the points table, while New Zealand are sixth. The upcoming series will be crucial for the Blackcaps' 2023 World Cup qualification chances.

Team India have not won an ODI against New Zealand since February 2019

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20 (Image: Getty)

New Zealand have dominated India in ODIs of late. The Blackcaps are on a four-match winning streak in this format against the Men in Blue. They completed a 3-0 clean sweep in a home series in 2020, and also beat India in the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

India have rested a majority of their star players for the upcoming series. It will be interesting to see how the new players perform in the three ODIs.

Will New Zealand record another series win over India in ODIs? Share your views in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes