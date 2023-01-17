IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction.

After a successful tour of Pakistan, New Zealand face a stern test in the form of India, starting with a bout of ODI cricket. New Zealand have been consistent in white-ball cricket, with the likes of Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway impressing in their series win over Pakistan. Although they are without Kane Williamson for this game, New Zealand have a good mix of youth and experience and will fancy their chances of a win.

India, meanwhile, come into the series on the back of an emphatic performance against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli has been in sensational form of late and with the bowlers also firing in unison of late, India will start as the clear favorites.

With both sides looking to land the first blow in this series, an entertaining game is on the cards in Hyderabad.

IND vs NZ Match Details, 1st ODI

India and New Zealand will face off in the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 18th January 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs NZ pitch report for 1st ODI

A decent batting track is on the cards in Hyderabad, with the average first-innings score across the last three matches being 259. Both spinners and pacers have found help off the surface, accounting for 19 and 18 wickets, respectively, across the last three ODIs. Pacers might get some help early on, with 17 percent of the wickets falling in the first six overs in the last three matches. Chasing could be the preferred option, with dew likely to come into play in the second innings.

Record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in ODIs (Last 3 ODIs)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 259

2nd-innings score: 220

IND vs NZ Form Guide

New Zealand: L-W-W

India: W-W-W

IND vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner/Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi and Doug Bracewell.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh/Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (15 matches, 578 runs, Average: 44.46)

Devon Conway has been in decent form of late, scoring 153 runs in three matches against Pakistan. The southpaw averages 44.46 in this format and has relevant experience of playing on the subcontinent. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Conway is a top pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Virat Kohli (268 matches, 12754 runs, Average: 58.24)

Virat Kohli has been in sensational form in this format, scoring two centuries in three matches against Sri Lanka. He has a brilliant record against New Zealand as well with 866 runs in 11 innings. With Kohli looking in good touch and having a good record in Hyderabad as well, he is a must-have in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Bracewell (16 matches, 322 runs, 14 wickets)

Michael Bracewell has added some much-needed balance to the New Zealand side with 322 runs and 14 wickets in 16 matches. Bracewell had a decent series against Pakistan, scoring 58 runs and picking up four wickets in three matches. With the conditions also suiting his skill set, Bracewell is a good addition to your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Siraj (19 matches, 33 wickets, Average: 22.21)

Mohammed Siraj has been in sensational form with the ball, picking up nine wickets in three matches against Sri Lanka. He has an ODI average of 22.21, impressing particularly with the new ball. With Siraj having a good understanding of the conditions in Hyderabad, his home venue, he is a top pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Tom Latham

Tom Latham is one of the better white-ball batters with an ODI average of 35.85. He has a brilliant record in India as well, with 450 runs in eight innings, including an average of 75 and four 50-plus scores. With Latham likely to bat higher up the order in the absence of Williamson, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is one of the most talented batters in the world with a brilliant start to his ODI career. Gill has an ODI average of 59.6 and is striking at an impressive 103.71. With Gill also scoring 207 runs in three matches against Sri Lanka, he is a good captaincy pick in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 12754 runs in 268 matches Mohammed Siraj 33 wickets in 19 matches Kuldeep Yadav 124 wickets in 75 matches Glenn Phillips 260 runs in 12 matches Ish Sodhi 51 wickets in 39 matches

IND vs NZ match expert tips for 1st ODI

Kuldeep Yadav did well against Sri Lanka with five wickets in two matches at an average of 13.40. He showed great control and accuracy against Sri Lanka, holding him in good stead. With the conditions also suiting him, Kuldeep is a brilliant differential pick in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

