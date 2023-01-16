IND vs NZ 2023: Head to head stats and records you need to know before India vs New Zealand ODI series

The India vs New Zealand ODI series will begin this Wednesday in Hyderabad. The series consists of three matches, and will take place from January 18-24. After Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore will play host to the matches between India and New Zealand.

Fans witnessed an India vs New Zealand ODI series last year in November. The Blackcaps hosted that series and won it 1-0. India will be keen to avenge that series loss in the upcoming matches.

Before another India vs New Zealand ODI series begins, here's a look at the two nations' head-to-head stats in the 50-over format.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs

India lead the head-to-head record in ODI matches against New Zealand by 55-50. The two teams have met 113 times in this format, with one match ending in a tie and seven producing no results.

IND vs NZ head-to-head record in India

As far as the head-to-head record in India is concerned, the Men in Blue enjoy a big lead of 26-8. Since 2000, New Zealand have defeated India only four times in ODIs played at Indian stadiums.

Last 5 matches of India vs New Zealand ODI series (in India)

The head-to-head record in the last five ODIs on Indian soil favors India by 3-2. Here is a short summary of those five games:

IND (337/6) beat NZ (331/7) by 6 runs, Oct 29, 2017. IND (232/4) beat NZ (230/9) by 6 wickets, Oct 25, 2017. NZ (284/4) beat IND (280/8) by 6 wickets, Oct 22, 2017. IND (269/6) beat NZ (79) by 190 runs, Oct 29, 2016. NZ (260/7) beat IND (241) by 19 runs, Oct 26, 2016.

