IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction.

Team India started the series in style with a thrilling win in Hyderabad, courtesy of a Shubman Gill special. Although the bowlers blew hot and cold, they did get the job done and will be keen to deliver the goods in Raipur as well.

New Zealand, meanwhile, showed why they are one of the best ODI sides in the world, nearly chasing down a huge total with Michael Bracewell standing out. Although they will once again start as underdogs, the Kiwis have a good mix of youth and experience to fall back on, making for an entertaining contest in Raipur.

IND vs NZ Match Details, 2nd ODI

India and New Zealand will face off in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 21st January 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IND vs NZ 2023: Hits and flops as India wins a nail-biting 1st ODI in Hyderabad

IND vs NZ Form Guide

New Zealand: L-W-W-L

India: W-W-W-W

IND vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh/Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (16 matches, 588 runs, Average: 42.00)

Devon Conway is a fine left-handed batter who has had a good start to his ODI career. He has amassed 588 runs in 16 matches at an average of 42.00. Although he only scored 10 runs in the previous game, Conway's ability to score big runs makes him a fine pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Virat Kohli (269 matches, 12762 runs, Average: 58.01)

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter in the world and for good reason. He averages 58.01 in 269 matches and has been in good form of late, hitting two centuries against Sri Lanka in the previous series. With Kohli looking to make amends for a no-show in the last game, he is another top pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Bracewell (140(78) in the previous match)

Michael Bracewell was one of the standout batters in the previous game, scoring a sensational 78-ball 140, nearly taking New Zealand to an improbable win. The New Zealand all-rounder has been decent in his short international career so far with 462 runs and 14 wickets to his name. Given his form, Bracewell is a must-have in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Siraj (4/46 in the previous match)

Mohammed Siraj has been in sublime form of late, picking up eight wickets in his last two matches. He had figures of 4/46 in the first ODI, claiming wickets in the powerplay and death overs. With Siraj looking quite sharp with the ball, particularly in the powerplay phase, he is a brilliant addition to your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Tom Latham

Tom Latham is an experienced campaigner who has an ODI average of 35.73 with 25 scores of 50 or more in 111 innings. The southpaw is a good player of both pace and spin and has come up with match-winning knocks against India and on the subcontinent specifically. With Latham due for a big score, he is a viable captaincy choice in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is the talk of the town after his brilliant double-hundred in Hyderabad. Gill has scored 1102 runs in 19 matches at an astonishing average of 68.88. Given Gill's ability to score big runs and ability against both pace and spin, he is a top choice as captain or vice-captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 12762 runs in 269 matches Mohammed Siraj 37 wickets in 20 matches Kuldeep Yadav 126 wickets in 76 matches Finn Allen 482 runs in 15 matches Lockie Ferguson 85 wickets in 51 matches

IND vs NZ match expert tips for 2nd ODI

Suryakumar Yadav is an exciting white-ball batter who is yet to fully announce himself in the ODI format. Surya has 419 runs in 18 ODI matches at a strike rate of 101.7. With Suryakumar capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order, he is a fine differential pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham (vc)

Batters: Virat Kohli, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Shubman Gill (c)

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Finn Allen (c)

Batters: Virat Kohli (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Henry Nicholls, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

