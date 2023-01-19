IND vs NZ 2023: Hits and flops as India wins a nail-biting 1st ODI in Hyderabad 

In what was probably one of the best 50-over matches of recent times, the opening ODI between India and New Zealand saw the hosts come out as winners by 12 runs. The encounter was played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, 18 January.

With the triumph, the Men in Blue have now taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

Despite its ebbs and flows throughout, the encounter proved to be a fascinating one, with India tasting success not before the last ball of the match.

After opting to bat first, Team India posted a mammoth score of 349/8 in their allotted 50 overs. The side rode on Shubham Gill's outstanding knock of 208 from 149 balls. He kept the Kiwi bowlers under pressure right from the start and almost carried his bat before getting dismissed in the 50th over.

In response, New Zealand endured a dreadful start and were 131/6 after 28.4 overs. Lower-order all-rounder Michael Bracewell then came up with a remarkable, valiant knock to bring the game closer. He scored 140 runs and put the Indian bowlers under the pump before being the ultimate dismissal for the hosts.

India eventually won the game by 12 runs, with Mohammed Siraj claiming four wickets on his home ground.

On that note, let's take a look at the hits and flops from the opening ODI between India and New Zealand.

#4 Flop - Mohammed Shami

Since making his return from an injury, Mohammed Shami has played four ODIs this month but has looked mediocre in each of them. After an ordinary series against Sri Lanka, the 32-year-old didn't look at his best once again on Wednesday.

Where Mohammed Siraj shone brilliantly with his four wickets, Shami looked uninspiring.

Contrary to the previous game, Shami started off well with the new ball in Hyderabad. He brought out the outswinger and beat the bat on a number of occasions, but as has often been the case, wasn't able to get the elusive nick.

In his first seven overs, he leaked just 29 runs along with a wicket of Glenn Phillips. However, during the death overs, the veteran pacer was easily put away by Bracewell and Santner.

He gave away as many as 40 runs in his last three overs, ending the match with ordinary figures of 1/69.

#3 Hit - Michael Bracewell

If India won the game, Michael Bracewell, with his remarkable batting display, won the hearts of all cricketing lovers.

With his team in dire straits during the chase, the left-hander came up with an unreal knock of 140 from just 87 balls.

The guests needed 216 off the last 20 overs and the ODI contest was bound to head just one way. However, Bracewell had other ideas. Alongside Mitchell Santner, he added a brilliant 142-run stand and took his side closer to the target.

With his clean striking and a counter-attack of the highest order, the left-hander put the Indian bowler to the sword and left them tense throughout. From a state of crisis, Bracewell brought the Black Caps back into the game and almost pulled off a heist.

An innings laced with 12 boundaries and 10 sixes, Bracewell's 140 was inarguably one of the best ODI knocks in a losing cause.

#2 Flop - Virat Kohli

Fresh off his Man of the Series performance against Sri Lanka, where he amassed 283 runs and two more ODI hundreds, Virat Kohli was expected to shine once again on Wednesday.

However, in his first outing of the series against New Zealand, he was beaten all ends up.

After playing a wonderful cover drive to Henry Shipley, Kohli faced Santner in the 16th over. The former India captain's record against spinners hasn't been great and a judgment error once again proved to be his downfall in Hyderabad.

Santner pitched one just outside the off-stump, which spun just enough to rattle Kohli's stumps. While the Delhi lad stayed back in his crease, the ball demanded a front-foot press.

Post the 2019 ODI World Cup, Kohli has averaged around 30 with five dismissals against left-arm orthodox spinners. His performance against spin has significantly declined and consequentially he needs to address it as soon as possible.

#1 Hit - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill set the stage ablaze when he played the best knock of his international career in the first innings of the Hyderabad ODI against New Zealand. The talented youngster shattered multiple records en route to his marvelous 208-run knock off 149 balls.

Batting first on a surface, the right-hander first took some time to settle in. However, once his partner Rohit Sharma was dismissed, Gill flicked the switch and took on the onus of holding the innings together.

Even as India kept losing wickets at regular intervals, Gill managed to steady the ship for his side and continued to be the common denominator. He not only glued the Indian innings but also switched gears flawlessly after reaching his century.

With his sumptuous drives, flicks, short-arm jabs, and lofted hoicks, Gill put up an exhibition of masterful batsmanship.

After smashing three back-to-back sixes to Lockie Ferguson in the 49th over, the 23-year-old became the youngest-ever double-centurion in ODI cricket.

Due to his masterful display, India posted a mammoth target of 350 for the visitors. Gill contributed 60 percent of India's total of 349 in their innings.

