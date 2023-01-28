IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction.

New Zealand started the T20I series in fine fashion with their spinners leading them to a big win in Ranchi. While their bowling attack fired in unison, the likes of Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway also stood out with the bat. They will be keen on wrapping up a series win against India, who showed glimpses of their ability in the previous game. Boasting Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in their ranks, India will fancy their chances of leveling the series scoreline. With either side looking well-equipped for a win, an intriguing game of T20I cricket beckons in Lucknow.

IND vs NZ Match Details, 2nd T20I

India and New Zealand will face off in the second T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 29th January 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs NZ pitch report for 2nd T20I

The pitch in Lucknow is likely to be competitive, with the average first innings score being 172. Pacers have accounted for 75% of the wickets at this venue although there should be some help for the spinners too. There should be some help available with the new ball with 22% of the wickets falling in the powerplay phase. All five T20I matches in Lucknow have been won by the side batting first, luring teams to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Record at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in T20Is

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 172

2nd-innings score: 126

IND vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik/Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Finn Allen (26 matches, 602 runs, SR: 162.70)

Finn Allen is one of the most explosive openers in the world with a T20I strike rate of 162.70. He had a decent outing in the previous game as well, scoring 35 runs in 23 balls. With Allen being a good player of pace bowling, especially in the powerplay, he is a top pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Suryakumar Yadav (46 matches, 1625 runs, Average: 46.43)

Suryakumar Yadav was one of India's better batters in the previous game, scoring 47 runs off just 34 balls. He has a brilliant record in T20I cricket, averaging 46.43 in 46 matches. With a strike rate in excess of 180 to his name as well, Surya is a must-have in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mitchell Santner (81 matches, 498 runs, 91 wickets)

Mitchell Santner was the standout bowler for the Kiwis in their win in Ranchi, picking two wickets and conceding just 11 runs. He is an experienced campaigner, who has played some cricket in the subcontinent too. With Santner likely to play a part with both bat and ball, he is a fine pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Kuldeep Yadav (4-0-20-1 in the previous match)

Kuldeep Yadav has been impressive in recent months, even picking one wicket and conceding only 20 runs in the previous game. Kuldeep has 45 wickets in 26 matches to his name with a strike rate of 12.47 holding him in good stead. Given his recent form, Kuldeep is another top pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is another in-form batter, who had a brilliant ODI series against New Zealand. Although he could not score many runs in the previous T20I, Gill is a solid batter who can play both pace and spin well. With Gill capable of scoring big runs in this format as well, he is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Devon Conway

Devon Conway scored a fifty in the previous T20I, negotiating both pace and spin with aplomb. Conway has a brilliant record in this format with an average of 48.88. Given his experience and form, Conway is another top captaincy choice in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Suryakumar Yadav 47(35) in the previous match Arshdeep Singh 37 wickets in 24 matches Kuldeep Yadav 45 wickets in 26 matches Glenn Phillips 1377 runs in 57 matches Lockie Ferguson 43 wickets in 29 matches

IND vs NZ match expert tips for 2nd T20I

Hardik Pandya had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring 21 runs and showing glimpses of his ability with the ball. He is one of the leading all-rounders in the world with a T20I batting strike rate of 143.06. Given the conditions on offer, Hardik could be a game-changing selection in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batter: Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Shubman Gill

Allrounder: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowler: Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batter: Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Shubman Gill

Allrounder: Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowler: Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Jacob Duffy

