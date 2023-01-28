3 moments from IND vs NZ 1st T20I that created buzz among fans

After suffering a 3-0 whitewash in the ODIs, New Zealand have begun the T20I series against India on the best possible note, winning in Ranchi by 21 runs. The Kiwis posted a competitive total of 176/6 in the game on January 27, thanks to half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway.

It seemed that dew would make batting easier in the second innings. However, that wasn't to be as the visitors put India under pressure with three wickets in the powerplay.

Despite the best efforts of Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar, the Men in Blue couldn't chase down the target. There were quite a few moments in the game that made fans take notice. Here are three such moments:

#3 Washington Sundar's sensational catch

Finn Allen had given New Zealand the flying start that they so desperately needed in the powerplay. It looked like the visitors were on course for a big score. However, Washington Sundar brought the innings under India's control in a span of six balls.

After being hit for a six, Sundar tossed the ball up and got Allen caught at deep mid-wicket. However, it was his set-up for Mark Chapman that really grabbed eyeballs. The batter was simply unable to deal with the turn that Sundar was getting from the pitch at the pace at which he bowled.

After facing three almost unplayable deliveries, the final delivery was tossed up by Sundar. However, the southpaw was beaten in the flight and could only lob the ball in Sundar's vicinity.

The bowler moved swiftly to his right and completed an incredible diving catch to push New Zealand right on the back foot.

#2 Arshdeep Singh's costly no-ball

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar

27 runs vs NZ (20th Over)*



Arshdeep Singh ~ 1st Indian bowler to Concede 25+ runs in an Over twice in T20I format



#INDvsNZ 26 runs vs SA (19th Over)27 runs vs NZ (20th Over)*Arshdeep Singh ~ 1st Indian bowler to Concede 25+ runs in an Over twice in T20I format 26 runs vs SA (19th Over)27 runs vs NZ (20th Over)*Arshdeep Singh ~ 1st Indian bowler to Concede 25+ runs in an Over twice in T20I format#INDvsNZ

Arshdeep Singh was already guilty of bowling too many untimely no-balls and it was more of the same in the first T20I. New Zealand had scored just 149/6 in their first 19 overs and Arshdeep had the opportunity to close down the innings by restricting the Kiwis to around 160.

However, the very first delivery that the left-arm seamer bowled was a no-ball and Daryl Mitchell deposited the ball into the stands. The batter took advantage of Arshdeep's mistakes as the latter conceded a staggering 27 runs in the final over. That proved to be the difference between the two sides in the end.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav's wicket

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Suryakumar Yadav dismissed for 47 in 34 balls. Surya was going well, but he timed it too well. Suryakumar Yadav dismissed for 47 in 34 balls. Surya was going well, but he timed it too well.

Arguably, the match decisively turned in the favor of the Kiwis when they sent back the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav. From 15/3, SKY and captain Hardik Pandya consolidated India's innings and at one point, it looked like they would take their team home.

Yadav took his time to get settled on a difficult surface. However, just when it looked like he was back to his ominous best, SKY chipped a delivery from Ish Sodhi straight at long-on. He scored 47 runs off 34 balls.

The batter couldn't believe what he had done as that was the major opening New Zealand needed. They picked up wickets at regular intervals as the wheels came off India's chase after SKY's wicket.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes