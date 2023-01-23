IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction.

Team India have been brilliant in the ODI format, winning all of their last five matches in 2023. The likes of Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj have been sensational for India, who have already sealed a series win and are on the lookout for a clean sweep over New Zealand.

Speaking of the Kiwis, they have shown glimpses of their ability in this series, coming up short in crucial moments. While their batting unit is formidable, New Zealand will hope for an improved bowling performance with the onus on senior bowlers Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson.

With both sides looking to carry some momentum into the T20I series, an entertaining game beckons in Indore.

IND vs NZ Match Details, 3rd ODI

India and New Zealand will face off in the third ODI in Indore. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 24th January 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs NZ pitch report for 2nd ODI

The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score over the last three ODIs being 319. There is not much help available early on in the powerplay with only five wickets falling in the last six powerplay innings. Spin has dominated proceedings at the Holkar Stadium in recent times, accounting for 20 wickets across the last three ODIs. With dew likely to come into play, chasing would be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Record at Holkar Cricket Stadium in ODIs (Last 3 ODIs)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 319

2nd-innings score: 261

IND vs NZ Form Guide

New Zealand: L-W-W-L-L

India: W-W-W-W-W

IND vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley/Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh/Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (2 matches, 17 runs, Average: 8.50)

Devon Conway is a talented top-order batter who has 595 runs in 17 matches to his name, including two hundreds and three fifties. Although he has not been in the best of form in the series, Conway has good technique against both pace and spin. With Conway due a big score in this ODI series, he is a top pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rohit Sharma (2 matches, 85 runs, Average: 42.50)

Rohit Sharma has been in good form of late, scoring 85 runs in two matches this series. He has a strike rate of 96.59 at the top of the order, holding him in good stead. With Rohit capable of scoring big runs and having a good record at the venue, he is a good addition to your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Bracewell (2 matches, 162 runs, Average: 81.00)

Michael Bracewell is New Zealand's top runscorer in the series, scoring 162 runs in two matches, including a 78-ball 140. Bracewell has been in decent form throughout his ODI career, even adding value with the ball. With Bracewell bound to have a say with both the bat and ball, he is a good pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Siraj (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 11.20)

Mohammed Siraj is in brilliant form with the ball with five wickets in two matches in the series. Siraj has a good ODI record, picking up 38 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 20.76. With Siraj capable of taking wickets across different phases of an innings, he is a must-have in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Tom Latham

Tom Latham has blown hot and cold in the series with 25 runs in two innings. He has a good record in this format, scoring 3467 runs at an average of 35.38. Latham has ample experience of playing in Indian conditions, making him a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the best batters in the world with an average of 57.80 in ODI cricket. While he already has two hundreds in this format in 2023, Kohli has 19 runs in two matches in the series. With Virat capable of scoring big runs in the top order, he is a great captaincy pick in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rohit Sharma 85 runs in 2 matches Virat Kohli 19 runs in 2 matches Mohammed Siraj 5 wickets in 2 matches Finn Allen 40 runs in 2 matches Lockie Ferguson 1 wicket in 2 matches

IND vs NZ match expert tips for 3rd ODI

Kuldeep Yadav has impressed with the ball in this series, picking up three wickets in two matches. He has a bowling average of 24 in the series, with an economy of 4.65 holding him in good stead. With Kuldeep likely to enjoy the conditions on offer in Indore, he could be a fine differential pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham (vc)

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Rohit Sharma (vc), Virat Kohli, Devon Conway (c), Henry Nicholls, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

