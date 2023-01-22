India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday (January 24) at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, got an almighty scare in the opening game against New Zealand, surviving Michael Bracewell's 140 off 78 to take the lead in the series. However, the Men in Blue were clinical in the second game in Raipur.

The hosts won by eight wickets to claim the series 2-0. India chased down the target in 20.1 overs, which was their biggest victory in ODIs against the Kiwis in terms of balls remaining in the second innings. Their previous biggest win was in 2010 when they won with 179 balls left.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets and helped India bowl out the visitors for 108 in 34.3 overs. Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar picked up two wickets apiece, while Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav got one wicket each.

New Zealand were 15-5 in 10.3 overs before getting bowled out for 106. The run chase was pretty straightforward for the hosts. Rohit Sharma scored 51 off 50 before Henry Shipley dismissed him, while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 off 53.

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: January 24, 2023, Tuesday; 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

India vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch in Indore is an excellent one for batting, and a high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

India vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will likely be 25 degrees Celsius and could go down to 18 degrees by the end of the game.

India vs New Zealand Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Barring a phase where Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell batted beautifully, India have looked dominating in the ODI series. The hosts are expected to win the third game and win the series 3-0.

Prediction: India to win

India vs New Zealand TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

