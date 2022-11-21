IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will take place at McLean Park on Tuesday, November 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction.

India have an unassailable lead in this T20I series after a fine batting display at Bay Oval. While Suryakumar Yadav stood out with yet another T20I century, the Indian bowlers also stepped up against the likes of Kane Williamson and Devon Conway. As Team India looks to wrap up another series win, New Zealand will be keen on an improved performance. Although Kane Williamson is unavailable for the game, New Zealand have a strong squad with a good mix of youth and experience. With both teams eyeing a series-defining win, a cracker of a contest beckons at McLean Park.

IND vs NZ Match Details, 3rd T20I

India and New Zealand face off in the third T20I at McLean Park in Napier. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 22nd November 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

IND vs NZ pitch report for 3rd T20I

The average first-innings total in the last three games at this venue reads 196. The pacers have enjoyed conditions at the venue, picking up 75 percent of the wickets in the last three matches. While there could be some help available for the spinners, the dimensions of the ground go against them. Chasing could be the preferred option, with the pitch not likely to change much during the course of the game.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 196

2nd-innings score: 161

IND vs NZ Form Guide

New Zealand: L-W-L-NR-L

India: W-W-L-NR-W

IND vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee (c) and Ish Sodhi.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel/Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar.

Read More: IND vs NZ 2022, 2nd T20I: Who won today’s India vs New Zealand match?

IND vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Finn Allen (24 matches, 564 runs, Average: 23.50)

Finn Allen did not score a run in the previous match, getting out on the second ball he faced. However, Allen is a good T20I batter with an average and strike rate of 23.50 and 164.43, respectively. With Allen due for a big score, he is a top pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Glenn Phillips (55 matches, 1306 runs, SR: 147.57)

Glenn Phillips showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 12 runs in six balls. Phillips has been in decent form of late, top scoring for the Kiwis in the ICC T20 World Cup. With a strike rate of nearly 150, Phillips is a good addition to your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (80 matches, 1130 runs, 62 wickets)

Hardik Pandya had a quiet outing in the previous game, playing second fiddle to Suryakumar Yadav. He is another explosive batter who strikes at 145.60 in T20Is. Although Pandya is not expected to bowl, his big-hitting abilities should make him a fine pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Yuzvendra Chahal (2/26 in the previous match vs New Zealand)

Yuzvendra Chahal had a good outing at Bay Oval, picking up two wickets whilst conceding only 26 runs in his four overs. Chahal has a bowling strike rate of 18.07 in this format, with an average of 24.38 holding him in good stead. Given the slew of right-handers in the NZ middle order, Chahal could be a top pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Finn Allen

Finn Allen is one of the most exciting openers in this format, striking in excess of 160. He has three scores of fifty or more in 24 innings, holding him in good stead. With Allen known to take on the pacers in the powerplay, he could be a viable captaincy option in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer looked in decent touch in the previous game before throwing away a promising start. Iyer averages in excess of 30 with a strike rate of 136 in T20Is. Given his recent form for India in white-ball cricket, Iyer can be backed as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Finn Allen 564 runs in 24 matches Adam Milne 35 wickets in 34 matches Mitchell Santner 89 wickets in 79 matches Suryakumar Yadav 111(51) in the previous match Harshal Patel 26 wickets in 23 matches

IND vs NZ match expert tips for 3rd T20I

Washington Sundar did not have the best of outings in the previous game, conceding 24 runs in two overs. Although he is known for his economical bowling, Sundar is returning from injury and looked off-color in the previous game. With Hooda and possibly Pandya also available on the bowling front, Sundar could be a risky pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, click here!

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Finn Allen (c)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: James Neesham, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ish Sodhi, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Mark Chapman, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Phillips (c)

All-rounders: James Neesham, Hardik Pandya (vc), Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

Poll : 0 votes