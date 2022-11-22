Suryakumar Yadav unleashed another fantastic knock in the last game, wherein he scored 111* off 51 balls. The charismatic batter is the top-scorer in the T20Is this yearwith 1151 runs in 30 innings.
Tim Southee(106 T20I-132 wickets),New Zealand’s speedster has been in fine rhythm in the last two months. In the last game, he took 3/34, while also registering a hat-trick in the last over of the innings.
James Neesham has not made any significant contributions in the last few games for the Kiwi team and should be avoided. He was out for a duck in the second T20I.
Devon Conway(34 T20I-1111 runs),the opening batter of New Zealand contributed 25 off 22 in his latest outing and can be trusted as one of the best picks for wicket-Keeper batter choice.
Hot Picks :S Yadav,D Conway,T Southee
Risky Picks :D Hooda,G Phillips,I Kishan
Stay Away :K Yadav
Grand League Captaincy Picks:D Hooda,T Southee,I Kishan
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
New Zealand
L
L
W
L
W
India
W
L
W
W
L
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
NZ
1-
9
IND
Team Comparison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
NZ
VS
IND
10
Matches Played
10
5
Matches Won
7
167
Average Score
159
208/5
Highest Score
227/3
126/10
Lowest Score
106/8
NZ
VS
IND
3
Matches Played
0
1
Matches Won
0
170
Average Score
0
173/5
Highest Score
0
165/10
Lowest Score
0
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
New Zealand
L
L
W
L
W
India
W
L
W
W
L
