Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Current Run Rate: 0
NZ won the toss and elected to bat
 
Let's hear what Devon Conway has to say: Didn't quite go to plan for us but got to give a lot of credit to SKY for how he played. Quite an outstanding knock and pretty special to watch from behind. The talk is about getting more wickets in the powerplay and that's what we'll try to do. It was a very special innings; the way he hit the ball out of the middle of the bat, the way he accessed the gaps - it was as though there were no fielders out there so we have to give him a lot of credit. The way he played that night, he was very very hard to bowl to. Hopefully it doesn't happen again tonight. (On Tim Southee as captain) He's got that bowler's perspective for a match which helps us. He's been in this position before and captained. He's well-equipped to take the reins and we all trust him tonight. I've played a handful of games here. This field, the nature of it, the promixity of the boundaries are conducive to batting. I really enjoy batting alongside Finn. He's a really powerful and explosive player and takes the pressure of me especially in the powerplay.
19:55 local time (12:25 IST): The covers are off! Plenty of activity going on down there for the moment with the conditions still pretty overcast. VVS Laxman was having a chat with the officials. We should have an official word soon.
Ishan Kishan: I think after playing yesterday, I was very happy with the way we played. It was the first game of the World Cup but the mindset of every player was so good to see. Everyone going in with positive intent, no matter the situation, made it a lovely game for us. The conditions have always been like this in New Zealand. We've been here for India A games as well. We know we have to switch on and switch off, depending on if the match happens. We are not looking at the dimensions so much but we know a few of their bowlers like bowling short. So that might help us to target the shorter boundary. At the same time, you get big gaps with bigger boundaries. However, the process stays the same. There are so many bowlers in the nets who are too good at executing their work. Bhuvi bhai (Bhuvneshwar) is always helping the younger guys. (On SKY) I so badly wanted to be at the other end when he was batting. All of us want to bat like him. He just says he's watching the ball well. I've been with him with the Mumbai Indians. We learn so much from him and how he goes through his work. No matter what happens. He's always giving his hundred percent.
19:52 local time (12:22 IST): The covers are back on. Booooo! It's only the main covers that are back in place and the rain doesn't seem too heavy at the moment. Let's hope it passes by quickly!
How do you stop Suryakumar Yadav? It's something that bowlers around the world are trying to figure out but one thing that the Men in Blue shouldn't take long to figure out going forward is that he is the template that their T20 team must follow, as Shashwat Kumar dissects in this read!👇
The XIs are out so you know what to do all you fantasy players - time to hop over here and get cracking with your combinations by making use of our expert advice.
Alrighty! Just a lone change for either side - Mark Chapman replaces Kane Williamson along expected lines while Harshal Patel will bat at 7 today in place of Washington Sundar. India have gone in with the extra seamer but still no Umran Malik. It's a surprise really considering that if there was a series they'd want to hand out opportunities, it is one right after the World Cup.
Teams!

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Lockie Ferguson
Tim Southee: We'll have a bat. The wicket looks decent. We want to put a decent total on the board and hopefully, we can defend it. There's a bit of weather around but if you put a score on the board, you can try and defend it. It wasn't a great night. Outside of SKY's innings, the bowling wasn't too bad. It was a great knock. Obviously, if someone plays a knock like that, they usually end up on the right side of the result. Mark Chapman comes in for Kane Williamson. We looked back at where we can improve and hopefully can work on that tonight.

Hardik Pandya: We wanted to bowl first anyway. So we got exactly what we wanted. It's going to be the same in both innings but with the grass we're expecting some lateral movement. With the weather around, we thought if we get to bowl first it'll be more ideal. We do keep them in mind but the kind of skillsets our bowlers and batters have we don't have to think much about it. It's just the same plans and to stick to them. The dimensions are something you can't control, you still have to bowl a good ball and play a good shot. One change - Harshal comes in place of Washington.
Toss:

New Zealand have won the toss and elect to bat first.
The players continue with their warmups. Not too long from the toss now - New Zealand will have at least one change with Kane Williamson missing out. What about the visitors though? Any moment now before we find out...
Pitch Report:

The pitch has been under cover for over two hours. Anjum Chopra reckons that it looks like a belter from a distance but a lot different close-up. A lot of grass and there is some moisture. The side boundaries are really small and Ajay Jadeja reckons that that will come into play more than the pitch. He also says that pitch will become a little spongier so it'll hold the ball and allow the spinners to get some grip. You might want to chase keeping the weather and dimensions in mind.
Alright we have an update - the toss will take place at 7:30 PM local time (12 noon IST). The match will begin at 8 PM local time (12:30 PM IST). 
7:20 PM local time (11:50 AM IST): The covers are off in entirety and the stumps have been planted. The groundstaff need more time to get things ready though so it won't be an immediate start for sure. Let's hope we get an update pertaining to the toss at the earliest.
Adam Milne: It's not particularly easy. Every bowler likes to have a run of games with a bit of rhythm and flow but you have to make the most of the chances you get. It's about the feel of the game and the batter. You have to try and deceive them in pace sometimes. He (SKY) is a very difficult batsman to bowl to. He can hit 360 degrees, much like the AB de Villiers. I was at Mumbai [Indians] and he was great then but he's gone to a new level with his game and confidence and ability. You have to look at the dimensions and the wicket, probably not at the start but at the back end of the innings. No Williamson today 
7:15 PM local time (11:45 AM IST): Here's the news we wanted to hear - the sun is peeking out and one of the covers is off! That's more like it. Let's hope it only gets better hereon!
The toss of course has officially been delayed but with Ajay Jadeja mentioning that it has just started to drizzle again, it could be pushed back even further. Do stick around of course - the players haven't gone anywhere with the football drills well and truly on.
Henry Logan, the curator at McLean Park has this to say: This is my first international at this ground. A bit of pressure but I thrive in a pressure environment. We're being optimistic about the weather. We're hoping that the sun is going to shine, the clouds are going to clear and the rain is going to stop. This is a T20 wicket so it's obviously a hard and fast wicket. We should see an entertaining match if the rain stops (and it starts to drizzle again just as he concludes).
Deepak Hooda: I am a batting all arounder so that's my primary skill but I'm in the team as an all-rounder, and it's good to contribute. I'm quite serious about it (being an all-rounder) I have always been an all-rounder. (Bowling option) That has been my role and I have worked on my bowling a lot, especially in the last three months or so. (Preferred batting position) There's no point in talking about batting at three with the number of options we have but realistically, I'd take batting at five. There is some problem in adapting to different roles with different challengers but I've played in every position in the domestic circuit. So, I have the experience. When you're a utility player, you have to keep contributing whenever the team requires. 