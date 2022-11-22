Create

"You cannot play international cricket playing same shot again and again"- Fans slam Indian openers for yet another failure against NZ

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Nov 22, 2022 03:41 PM IST
Rishabh Pant (L) and Ishan Kishan failed to grab their chances in the third T20I as well. (P.C.:Getty &amp; Twitter)
Rishabh Pant (L) and Ishan Kishan failed to grab their chances in the third T20I as well. (P.C.:Getty & Twitter)

Team India openers Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant failed to make yet another opportunity count as both were dismissed playing rash shots inside the powerplay in the third T20I against New Zealand at McLean Park on Tuesday.

Ishan Kishan tried to hit a back-of-the-length delivery outside the off-stump from Adam Milne to the leg-side and that ended up being a wild slog straight into the hands of the fielder at deep mid-wicket.

Rishabh Pant began his innings rather well, playing a couple of exquisite cover drives. But just when one thought that he was backing his orthodox shots, Pant tried a wild hack that ended up being a top edge that was caught well at third man.

Fans on Twitter slammed both the openers for not making the most of the trust shown in them. Some also felt it was a bit harsh on Sanju Samson not to get a game ahead of these players. Here are some of the reactions:

Ishan Kishan in T20Is:Dot ball percentage - 45.1%Boundary per ball percentage - 19.2%Out of his 589 runs, 67% runs have been in boundaries. He averages 29 at a SR of 129. https://t.co/luHFSGKrAS
Bhai karna kya hai wo bata Rohit ne waise bhi depression mai dal rakha hai aur ab tu aur depression de raha hai @ishankishan51 😐🤧 twitter.com/ARYAN__OP/stat…
One guy good at facing hard lengths is warming the bench, such is the state of this insane management!
Some people like me who rants about Rohit,Rahul and Rishabh daily.We are not obssesed but we know they are big liabilities but everyone will sit out/dropped but these 3. It's so frustrating to support this team. Like we can predict their failure more than their success.
Indian batters ensure Suryakumar gets to score all the runs. Most generous teammates. ♥️
Both the Indian openers depart now - Kishan for 10 in 11 and now Pant for 11 in 5 balls.
19th over ka problem solve hua nahi ki opening partnership ka problem aa gaya 💔 #INDvsNZ
Ishan you cannot play international cricket literally playing same shot again and again. Bowlers will work you out and Milne did just that.
Pant today:Three (slogged)Dot (Beaten)Four (classic shot)Four (slogged)Out (slogged and caught at boundary)#INDvNZ
Same Energy https://t.co/MbWyO0z3ku
exciting to see rishabh pant filling the shoes of senior player like kl rahul comfortably
Rishabh Pant in T20 matches https://t.co/vLbMVxEMwu
Very very agricultural. That was an inexcusable shot from Pant! #NZvIND
Bcci needs to understand why #SanjuSamson deserves a place in the team inspite of these fools like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer 🤡#NZvsIND https://t.co/f9yQKKLMgk
ITS TIME TO DROP THIS YOUNG FELLOW. HE IS TOO IRRESPONSIBLE TO WEAR THIS BLUE JERSEY. INDIAN T20I TEAM DOES NOT NEED RISHABH PANT. MAKE HIM PAY FOR HIS SHOT SELECTIONS AT LEAST.#RishabhPant
rishabh pant when he has already faced 3 deliveries and hasn’t hit a lapodi shot to get out https://t.co/sx9VqhwGDf
@CricCrazyJohns List of pant's match winning innings in T20i https://t.co/hlyjllaibU

Team India on par with the DLS score at the moment

The Kiwis rocked Team India early in their chase, reducing them to 21/3. Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant will be gutted to not make the most of their opportunity. Shreyas Iyer was once again dismissed by a short ball, an issue that seems to be getting even bigger with every passing game.

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav got together and tried to counter-attack. Hardik, in particular, was quite successful in doing so as he smashed some incredible boundaries and got India's chase back on track.

SKY soon followed the other batters back to the pavilion as he ended up chipping a delivery from Ish Sodhi straight into the hands of deep mid-wicket. Although the Men in Blue lost four wickets, they have 75 runs on the board after nine overs, which is exactly the DLS par score after nine overs.

If any further play is not possible, then the game will end as a tie and Hardik and co will take the series 1-0.

Get IND vs NZ Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on India vs New Zealand 2022.

