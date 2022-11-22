Create
Australia
51/0 (8.1)
Current Run Rate: 6.24
ENG won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
David Warner *
14
15
2
0
93
Travis Head
33
34
5
1
97
P'SHIP
51 (49)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Olly Stone *
0.1
0
4
0
24
 
8.1 Olly Stone to David Warner, FOUR!
Olly Stone, right-arm fast, is into the attack.

Travis Head has decided to use the long handle now. He is going for it with the full kitchen sink and not holding back when in the mood to attack. England are still probing away to him to prize him out, but it is not quite working as yet. 
8
overs
47 /0 score
0
6
0
0
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon Travis Head *
33 (34)
cricket bat icon David Warner
10 (14)
cricket ball icon David Willey
0 /21
7.6 David Willey to Travis Head, at a length outside off, Head absolutely SMASHES it to mid on. Only for a dot!
7.5 David Willey to Travis Head, outswinger at a length outside off, shapes away as Head lets it go.
7.4 David Willey to Travis Head, back of a length on middle and leg, Head flicks it to short fine for a dot.
7.3 David Willey to Travis Head, back of a length on the stumps, Head pushes it to mid on for a dot.
7.2 David Willey to Travis Head, SIX! Fullish on middle and leg, Head gets his head on top of the ball and extends this lofted on drive to play it over mid on. In the event, the ball goes all the way past the boundary for a MAXIMUM!
A slip, a backward point, a point, a cover and a mid-off in place in the ring on the off-side. 
7.1 David Willey to Travis Head, full on the stumps, Head pats it back to the bowler.
Slowly but surely, the Australian opening batters are getting into their groove. The runs are coming and they are getting used to the conditions more and more. England will be weary of that. Perhaps time for a change in bowling now from Woakes' end. 
7
overs
40 /0 score
4
0
0
0
4
0
runs
cricket bat icon Travis Head *
27 (28)
cricket bat icon David Warner
10 (14)
cricket ball icon Chris Woakes
0 /24
6.6 Chris Woakes to Travis Head, fullish on middle and leg, Head flicks away but gets rapped on the pads. LEG BYE taken.
6.5 Chris Woakes to Travis Head, FOUR! Cracked that one! Slightly full outside off, Head just about strides his front foot out and cracks this one through the line past the fielder at cover for a beautiful boundary!
6.4 Chris Woakes to Travis Head, at a length outside off, rises exponentially as Head lets it go watchfully.
6.3 Chris Woakes to Travis Head, back of a length outside off, shapes away from Head as he tries to punch it off the backfoot but is BEATEN!
Five fielders continue to be in the ring on the off-side. 
6.2 Chris Woakes to Travis Head, back of a length outside off, Head prods at it from the backfoot.
6.1 Chris Woakes to Travis Head, TOP EDGE! And FOUR! Slightly short on middle and leg, Head goes for the pull a tad too early and gets a leading edge that goes MILES in the air, but over the keeper's head all the way for a boundary!
Much better over from England this one, Willey seems to have found his channel. He can get a little straighter, but his length is asking a lot of questions of the Australian opening batters. But the wicket is still eluding them.  