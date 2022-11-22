8.1 Olly Stone to David Warner, FOUR!

Steve Smith(138 ODI-4896 runs) has been the best batter in the series so far. He opened the series with a knock of 80 runs off 78 deliveries in 1st game and followed that with 94 runs in the previous game.
2
Adil Rashid missed the first match of the series but returned to the playing 11 in the last game. He picked up three wickets for 57 runs in ten overs and was the most successful bowler for England.
3
Sam Billing(27 ODI-695 runs) was the leading scorer for England in the last game. He made 71 runs off 80 deliveries making him a clear wicket-keeper pick for this fixture.
4
England top order batter, Jason Roy(109 ODI-3960 runs) has managed to score just six runs in two matches and might not be the right pick for your fantasy team.
5
Hot Picks :S Smith,M Labuschagne,M Stoinis
Risky Picks :S Billings,J Vince,A Zampa
Stay away :M Starc
Grand League Captaincy Picks:A Zampa,S Billings,S Curran
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
Australia
W
W
W
W
W
England
L
L
W
L
L
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
AUS
5-
5
ENG
Team Comparison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
AUS
VS
ENG
10
Matches Played
10
8
Matches Won
5
212
Average Score
241
291/4
Highest Score
498/4
100/2
Lowest Score
83/10
AUS
VS
ENG
3
Matches Played
1
0
Matches Won
1
251
Average Score
308
304/8
Highest Score
308/5
220/10
Lowest Score
308/5
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
Australia
W
W
W
W
W
England
L
L
W
L
L
