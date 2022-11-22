[WATCH] Rishabh Pant takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Jimmy Neesham in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand 

India staged a brilliant comeback in the final few overs against New Zealand in the first innings with the ball at McLean Park in Napier.

The hosts began with intent and aggression in the third T20I and looked set to cross the 180-mark at one point. However, the Indian bowlers did a stupendous job of dismissing the entire Kiwi side for 160, with two balls left in the innings.

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant played his part behind the stumps. He was excellent with the gloves and took two brilliant catches to help the Indian team reduce New Zealand to 160.

Jimmy Neesham swung hard at Mohammed Siraj's first delivery in the 18th over. However, the Kiwi man only got a top edge with the ball flying high into the sky. Pant had to cover substantial ground at a quick pace to complete the catch. The Delhi Capitals captain did just that by completing the catch in fine fashion.

Pant provided another masterclass in the very next over from the delivery of Arshdeep Singh. Daryl Mitchell unsuccessfully pulled a short ball from Arshdeep, allowing Pant a tough opportunity to glove the delivery.

The Indian wicket-keeper flew to his left to complete yet another tough catch for the visitors.

A great comeback by the Indian bowlers after brilliant knocks by Philips and Conway

Kiwi skipper Tim Southee won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite Finn Allen departing early on, Devon Conway and Mark Chapman took control of the innings with some fine batting. Phillips later joined Conway and together they went hammer and tongs at the Indian bowlers.

Philips raced to a 33-ball 54 that was decorated with five fours and three sixes. His 86-run stand with Conway put the Kiwis in control leading into the death overs. Conway played the anchor man scoring 59 runs in 49 balls.

However, Indian pace duo Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh had other plans in mind as New Zealand lost eight wickets in the space of 23 deliveries.

Both bowlers ended with four wickets apiece, with Harshal Patel ending the innings by dismissing Kiwi seamer Tim Southee.

In response, India are currently batting at 75/4 after nine overs. They need another 86 runs in 66 deliveries. Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav are all back in the pavilion for the guests. Captain Hardik Pandya is out in the middle with 30 runs against his name.

