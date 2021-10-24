IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 24th, 2021

India will lock horns with Pakistan in their upcoming Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and India.

#3 Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy bowled only two overs in the warm-up match against Australia but failed to pick up any wickets. However, he's a mystery spinner and the Pakistan batters have never had a taste of his bowling.

His variations will surely cause trouble for Pakistan in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 season opener against India. Varun is surely a play to watch out for in this encounter.

#2 Fakhar Zaman

England v Pakistan - First Vitality International T20

Pakistan's top-order batter Fakhar Zaman will play a key role atop the batting order for his side. He has been in fine touch and was exceptional in both of Pakistan's warm-up matches.

Fakhar Zaman amassed an unbeaten 46 off 24 balls at a strike rate of 191.67. His knock included four boundaries and a couple of sixes. The Pakistan batter continued his fine run against South Africa as well, having scored 52 runs off 28 balls before being retired out. He struck a couple of boundaries and five maximums during his time in the middle.

Zaman is expected to continue his fine run into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and will be Pakistan's bright prospect in the grand event.

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul during India Nets Session

India's opening batter KL Rahul was Punjab King's highest run-getter in the recently concluded edition of the IPL 2021. He has been in great form over the last few months and will look to play a crucial role for his nation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Also Read

Rahul played two key knocks in India's warm-up matches. He scored 51 runs off 24 balls against England and followed it up with a 39-run knock against Australia. The star player hit eight boundaries and half a dozen sixes across both warm-up matches for the Indian side.

He will undoubtedly play another crucial knock for the Indian side in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 season opener against Pakistan.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. At least one of India/Pakistan's openers to score a half century? Yes No 0 votes so far