IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 16th, 2019

Old Trafford plays hosts to the marquee match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as the biggest rivalry in cricket resumes with India taking on Pakistan on Sunday. Amidst high expectations, both teams have had contrasting starts to their campaign with India winning two out of their three games so far while Pakistan find themselves with only three points from their four games prior to this game.

The last time these two teams met each other, a certain Mohammad Amir blew away the Indian top order to hand Pakistan a famous ICC Champions Trophy Final win which would further reinstate their credentials as a serious contender in this tournament.

India would be wary of the dangers Pakistan possess in their arsenal but have the firepower to tackle them as well inspite of losing star opener Shikhar Dhawan due to injury. The 2011 World Cup winners are the clear favourites for this game but one cannot rule out the unpredictable Pakistanis, who can be world beaters on their day. With the threat of rain looms large upon this clash of epic proportions, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan:

Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain

Playing XI Updates:

India:

Shikhar Dhawan's injury forces KL Rahul to take up the vacant openers slot alongside Rohit Sharma. One of Dinesh Karthik or Vijay Shankar should slot in the middle order with the likes of MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya proving the impetus with their big-hitting abilities.

The bowling unit is very well settled with Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar revelling with the new ball while Yuzvendra Chahal's loopy leg-spin has already accounted for the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis in this World Cup. All eyes will be upon Virat Kohli given his stature as the world's best batsman as he seeks to lead India to another famous win against their fierce rivals.

Possible XI: Rahul, Rohit, Virat(C), Shankar, Dhoni(WK), Jadhav, Pandya, Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar, Chahal and Bumrah.

Pakistan:

No changes are expected from Pakistan given their commendable performance against Australia earlier in the week. Although Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez were able to get starts, they weren't able to convert them which ultimately cost them the game. This is one area where Pakistan would ideally want to improve while Shoaib Malik could be at the last chance salon with the veteran unable to make an impact in the World Cup so far. Mohammad Amir's form bodes well for the Pakistanis who have been lethal with the old ball while much is expected from Hasan Ali, who has a brilliant record in England conditions.

Possible XI: Zaman, Imam, Azam, Hafeez, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Asif Ali, Malik/Shadab, Shaheen, Hasan, Riaz and Amir.

Match Details:

India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 22

16th June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report:

Rain is expected to make an appearance during the match, which should ideally be a high-scoring game with a lot of help for the pacers. As the game progresses, spinners should also have a say with variations in pace being crucial to all bowlers.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni and Sarfaraz Ahmed are two very good batsmen who are quite adept behind the stumps as well. With both of them in decent form, either of them would be ideal in the side with the match most likely to be shortened due to rain.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are must have players in the side due to their amazing record in the 50-over format. Both of them have a fifty to their name this tournament and will look to get a big one come Sunday. Fakhar Zaman is also a decent option while one of KL Rahul or Imam up Haq should suffice as the final option in the batting department.

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya has fond memories of playing against the Pakistanis and would love to replicate his 2017 exploits where he played a brilliant innings amidst a heap of wickets falling around him. Along with him, veteran Mohammad Hafeez is also a decent option with his experience bound to come in handy as Pakistan look to break the duck against the Indians in World Cup cricket.

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir's ability to swing the new ball makes him an enticing option against Rohit Sharma, who is known to be vulnerable against quality swing bowling. Along with him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hasan Ali are also brilliant options to have in the side. One of India's spin duo should suffice with both of them in good form heading into this crucial match.

Captain: Virat Kohli and Fakhar Zaman are the preferred options given their records against Pakistan and India respectively. Zaman has a hundred against the Indians in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and would love to replicate the same to break India's undefeated streak against them. Hardik Pandya is also a decent option while Babar Azam's form makes him a decent option as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Captain: Fakhar Zaman, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

