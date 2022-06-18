IND vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 5th T20I match – June 19th, 2022

The fifth and final T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa will be played on June 19 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The series is currently level at 2-2 and this will be the decider.

After two defeats in the first two games, India clawed their way back with two impressive wins in the third and fourth T20I to level the series. They registered a thumping win in the fourth tie. Batting first, India rode on crucial knocks from Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik to get to 169/6.

The total proved to be too good for the visitors as they were bundled out for a paltry 87, handing the hosts a massive 82-run win. Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball for India in the fourth T20I.

Ahead of the all-important fifth T20I, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen

Coming into the South African side as a replacement for Quinton de Kock in the second T20I, Klaasen grabbed his opportunity with both hands. He is the leading run-scorer for the visitors in the series so far, with 118 runs from three matches, averaging 39.33 with a strike rate of 151.28.

Klaasen scored a match-winning 81 in the second match and has gotten starts in the next two games. He has the ability to play spin well and can bat with a solid strike rate. Klaasen has played a vital role for South Africa in this series and is expected to come good in Bengaluru.

#2 Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel has risen through the ranks in the last two years when it comes to T20 cricket. He has had a couple of fantastic seasons in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), picking up a total of 51 wickets.

The right-arm pacer has replicated his form in the shorter format in national colours as well. He is India’s leading wicket-taker in this series and is having a fantastic run. Harshal has picked up seven wickets from four matches at a strike rate of 10.4 and an economy rate of 7.23.

His variations have been difficult for the South African batters to pick. Harshal has been able to create pressure time and again with his miserly spells and has also picked up wickets at crucial stages of the match. He is a must-pick for your Dream11 side.

#1 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is the highest ranked Indian batsman in ICC T20I ranking.

Ishan Kishan is the leading run-scorer in the T20I series. He has scored 191 runs from four matches at an impressive average of 47.75 and a strike rate of 146.92. The southpaw has scored two half-centuries from four matches in the series so far.

The youngster is known for his attacking stroke-play right from the start of the innings. He has the ability to take the bowlers on and score runs at a quick pace at the top of the order.

With the fifth T20I being the series decider, Ishan Kishan is expected to get India off to a solid start with the bat and help the hosts seal the series.

He is another important pick for your Dream11 team.

