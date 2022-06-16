IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th T20I

The fourth T20I between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) is set to take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, 17th June.

After two underwhelming bowling performances, India stormed to a big win in Vizag to restore a degree of parity to the series scoreline. They will look to continue their good form with another impressive performance in Rajkot, with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar firing on all cylinders. However, South Africa have a well-balanced side to fall back on, with their bowling attack leading the way for them. Despite missing a few key personnel, the Proteas will fancy their chances of a win, making for a good contest in Rajkot.

IND vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik.

SA XI

Reeza Hendricks/Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Match Details

IND vs SA, 4th T20I

Date and Time: 17th June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium with ample help available for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will be wary of some early swing with the new ball, spending some time in the middle before shifting gears. While dew is likely to play a part, the spinners should have a say in the outcome of the game as well. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today's IND v SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant is yet to find his groove in the series, unable to get going in the middle overs. The southpaw is one of the most explosive batters in the world with his ability against spin standing out. With the Indian captain due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in the fourth T20I.

Batter

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen has had his moments in the series, scoring 77 runs in three matches. The South African has a brilliant record in T20Is, averaging nearly 40 and striking at 131. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Van der Dussen should be a good addition to your IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has been decent with the bat, scoring 71 runs at a strike rate of 157.78. Although he hasn't had a huge say on the bowling front, Pandya remains India's best all-round option in this format. While he could have a role to play with the ball, Hardik's ability to score quick runs in the middle order should earn him a spot in your IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada has been South Africa's best bowler in the series, accounting for two wickets while conceding at just 6.75 runs per over. The express pacer has the skills to succeed in subcontinent conditions, with his death bowling skills being noteworthy. With the conditions bound to suit him, the South African is a reliable pick in your IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND)

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Important stats for IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Ishan Kishan - 164 runs in 3 matches in this series, SR: 157.69

David Miller - 87 runs in 3 matches in this series, SR: 170.59

Harshal Patel - 6 wickets in 3 matches in this series, Average: 14.17

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (4th T20I)

IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 4th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Wayne Parnell, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad. Vice-captain: Rassie van der Dussen.

IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 4th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant,Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tabraiz Shamsi and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Rassie van der Dussen. Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya.

