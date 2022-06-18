IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th T20I

The fifth T20I between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) is set to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, 19 June.

After a poor start to the series, India have stormed back in style to level it at 2-2 ahead of the final game. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishan Kishan have stepped up with fine performances, handing India the favorites tag ahead of the series-decider. However, South Africa have a decent roster filled with experience. With the likes of Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje in the side, they will also fancy their chances of a win, making for a fine contest at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

IND vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan.

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.

Match Details

IND vs SA, 5th T20I

Date and Time: 19th June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is a high-scoring venue with the dimensions of the ground going against the bowlers. Although there could be some swing available early on, the ball should skid on to the bat nicely. The middle overs should make for an even contest, with there being ample spin available for the spinners. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew bound to play a part in the game.

Today's IND v SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has had a stop-start series, courtesy of injury concerns. However, the southpaw is one of the best openers in the world with his record in Indian conditions being impeccable. He also has a good record at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, holding them in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad has blown hot and cold in the series with 86 runs in four matches. While Gaikwad has seemingly struggled against pace, he is known for his knack for scoring big runs. Given his ability to pace an innings well and take on the spinners, he is a good addition to your IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has found his feet in the last few games, striking at over 150 with the bat. He had a good outing in the previous game, scoring a 31-ball 46. With the conditions suiting him, he is a must-have in your IND vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje has not had the best of series', picking up just four wickets in four matches. However, Nortje is one of the best bowlers in the world, with his ability to generate extra pace and bounce being the key. With Nortje being a capable bowler in the death overs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND)

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Important stats for IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Ishan Kishan - 191 runs in 4 matches in this series, Average: 47.75

Heinrich Klaasen - 118 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 39.33

Harshal Patel - 7 wickets in 4 matches in this series, Average: 12.57

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (5th T20I)

IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 5th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje

Captain: Ishan Kishan. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock.

IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 5th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Hardik Pandya. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock.

