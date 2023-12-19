IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India Tour of South Africa 2023, ODI 2

The second ODI of the India Tour of South Africa 2023 will see India (IND) squaring off against South Africa (SA) at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, December 19. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw, thanks to a smashing hundred by Suryakumar Yadav and a five-wicket haul by birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav. India showed their dominance in the 1st ODI and will look to win the game and the ODI series as well.

Predicting the winner in such games is tricky, so one should make a balanced team. South Africa will look forward to make a comeback and win this game.

IND vs SA Match Details

The second ODI of the India Tour of South Africa 2023 will be played on December 19 at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IND vs SA, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: December 19, 2023; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth supports both pacers and batters. As the weather is expected to be windy, the conditions will be conducive for fast bowlers in the initial overs.

IND vs SA Form Guide

IND - W

SA - L

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

IND

No injury update

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

SA

No injury update

Reeze Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie Van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul

Rahul is the best wicketkeeper pick. He's expected to perform well. H Klassen is another good pick.

Batters

R Gaikwad

R van der Dussen and R Gaikwad are the two best batter picks. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. S Sudharsan is also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Markram

A Markram and A Phehlukwayo are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. W Mulder is another good pick.

Bowlers

K Yadav

The top bowler picks are K Maharaj and K Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games. A Singh is another good pick.

IND vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

A Markram

As the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you could make Markram the captain. He could be one of the most important picks.

R van der Dussen

Van der Dussen can perform very well with the bat. He loves performing against India and could perform well in this game. He plays both spin and pace well and could be among the top scorers for South Africa.

Five Must-Picks for IND vs SA, 2nd ODI

R van der Dussen

R Gaikwad

KL Rahul

A Markram

S Sudharsan

India vs South Africa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it's advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form batters the captain or vice-captain is good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Klassen, KL Rahul

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, R Gaikwad, S Sudharsan

All-rounders: A Markram, A Patel

Bowlers: K Yadav, K Maharaj, A Singh, A Khan

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, R Gaikwad, S Sudharsan, R Hendricks

All-rounders: A Markram, W Mulder

Bowlers: K Yadav, N Burger, A Singh, A Khan