IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the first ODI at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, October 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs SA Dream11 prediction.

After a pulsating T20I series, India and South Africa will collide in the 50-over format. While the South African squad resembles the same one that featured in the T20I series, India have a new-look side with Shikhar Dhawan at the helm. Despite an relatively inexperienced side, India will fancy their chances, with Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur impressing of late. But the hosts will have their task cut out against South Africa, who boast nice balance and depth. All in all, a cracking game beckons between the two sides in Lucknow.

IND vs SA Match Details, 1st ODI

The first ODI between India and South Africa will be played on October 6 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SA, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 6th October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

IND vs SA pitch report for 1st ODI

The pitch in Lucknow is expected to be a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score reading 230 in the previous series here. There should be enough help on offer for both pacers and spinners, who accounted for 20 and 21 wickets, respectively, in the previous series between West Indies and Afghanistan in 2019. A change of pace will be crucial, with batting first being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 230

Average 2nd-innings score: 217

IND vs SA Form Guide

India: W-W-W

South Africa: W-L-NR

IND vs SA probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje/Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns.

India probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan/Mukesh Kumar.Also

IND vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Heinrich Klaasen (27 matches, 658 runs, Average: 31.33)

Heinrich Klaasen is likely to feature in the ODI series after not playing a part in the T20I rubber. He has a decent record in the format, scoring 658 runs at an average of 31.33. With Klaasen likely to bat higher up the order, he is a top pick for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (9 matches, 499 runs, Strike Rate: 105.27)

Shubman Gill has been India's best ODI batter this year, impressing against West Indies and Zimbabwe. He has 499 runs in nine ODI matches, with his strike rate of 105.27 holding him in good stead. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Gill is a must-have in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Andile Phehlukwayo (73 matches, 87 wickets, Average: 31.53)

Andile Phehlukwayo has been a resourceful asset in this format, picking up 87 wickets at an average of 31.53. He has taken 10 wickets in 10 matches against India. With Phehlukwayo capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he is a handy pick for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shardul Thakur (24 matches, 36 wickets, Average: 33.94)

Shardul Thakur is expected to lead the attack in the absence of India's first-choice pacers in the series. He has a brilliant record in this format, picking up 36 wickets at a strike rate of 31.25. Given his batting prowess as well, Thakur is a top pick for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is a talented batter who averages in excess of 30 in the ODI format. He tends to excel against India, averaging 36.66 in four innings. With Klaasen being a capable player against pace and spin, he is a viable captaincy choice in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been sensational in ODIs this year, scoring 450 runs in six matches, striking at 111.66. Gill also averages in excess of 50 in List A cricket with 21 fifty-plus scores in 63 innings. Given Gill's form, he should be a fine pick as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shubman Gill 499 runs in 9 matches Sanju Samson 176 runs in 6 innings Shardul Thakur 36 wickets in 24 matches Janneman Malan 896 runs in 20 matches Andile Phehlukwayo 87 wickets in 73 matches

IND vs SA match expert tips (1st ODI)

Shardul Thakur has been impactful on both the batting and bowling fronts in this format. Thakur had a good series against New Zealand A, scoring 76 runs and picking up four wickets in three matches. Given his skill-set and form, Thakur could be a game-changing selection in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen (vc)

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill (c), Janneman Malan

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Reeza Hendricks (c), Temba Bavuma

All-rounder: Shardul Thakur (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

