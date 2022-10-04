IND vs SA 2022: 3 players who might have been picked in India's squad for the South Africa ODI series had they not been injured

Team India announced an interesting squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, which will commence on Thursday, October 6.

Mukesh Kumar and Rajar Patidar received their maiden call-ups to the national squad, which also featured inexperienced names like Shahbaz Ahmed and Rahul Tripathi. A few members of India's traveling contingent for the T20 World Cup, like Deepak Chahar and Ravi Bishnoi, found a place as well. But some names missed out, perhaps due to lack of fitness at the moment.

Here are three players who might have been picked in India's squad for the South Africa ODI series had they not been injured.

#3 Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan made a splash for the Lucknow Super Giants

Mohsin Khan is reportedly nursing a hamstring injury, having not featured at any level of cricket since the conclusion of the 2022 Indian Premier League. There has been no indication of him being close to a national call-up, but there's no doubt that the Men in Blue need to keep him in the thick of things.

With names like Mukesh Kumar being called up to the side on the back of a few good domestic displays, it isn't a stretch to imagine the selectors picking Mohsin after a breakout IPL season. He has 26 wickets in 17 List A games at an economy rate of 5.15, and although his returns in the last Vijay Hazare Trophy weren't particularly eye-catching, he has immense potential and has grown a lot since then.

Most importantly, Mohsin is a versatile left-armer who would add variety to the Indian attack. Had he not been injured, the selectors could've fast-tracked him into the setup.

#2 Prasidh Krishna

England v India - 1st Royal London Series One Day International

Prasidh Krishna hasn't played a competitive game of cricket since August 20, when he turned out for India against Zimbabwe. The pacer suffered a back injury at the start of September, perhaps due to which he wasn't picked for the South Africa ODI series.

Prasidh has become one of India's main pacers in ODI cricket. With 25 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 5.32, the youngster has excelled so far in the format. Given that he isn't really in the T20I picture right now, it's safe to say that he would've played against South Africa had he been fit. Unfortunately, with radio silence from the selectors, there's no way of knowing.

#1 Washington Sundar

Lancashire v Kent - LV= Insurance County Championship

What injury is Washington Sundar currently suffering from? The young all-rounder finds himself in a sad state, having been through a myriad of fitness concerns over the last couple of years.

Sundar missed the Zimbabwe series with a shoulder injury, before which he endured setbacks due to finger and hamstring issues. He even went down with COVID-19 for a bit.

The 22-year-old hasn't played since August 10, when he featured for Lancashire. One of India's white-ball mainstays, Sundar will definitely be picked again once he's fit.

