IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the first T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, September 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs SA Dream11 prediction.

After a successful series against Australia, India will now turn their focus towards South Africa. The hosts will be without Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been afforded a break. However, they still boast a well-balanced side, with their top-order trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul being key.

South Africa, meanwhile, won their last T20I series against England. While they are without Rassie van der Dussen, the Proteas have a good mix of youth and experience and will fancy their chances of a win. With both teams keen to start the series with a win, a cracking game beckons in Thiruvananthapuram.

IND vs SA Match Details, 1st T20I

The first T20I between India and South Africa will be played on September 28 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SA, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 28th September 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

Also Read: IND vs SA 2022: Temba Bavuma reacts to going unsold at SA20 auction

IND vs SA pitch report for 1st T20I

The previous game at the venue saw 170 being chased down with relative ease. The powerplay phase yielded only one wicket across both innings, with pace accounting for less than half of the wickets to fall in the match. The backend of the innings will be crucial, with a change of pace being the key. Chasing will be the preferred option with dew likely to come into play.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 170

Average 2nd-innings score: 173

IND vs SA Form Guide

India: WLLWW

South Africa: LWWWW

IND vs SA probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

India injury/team news

While Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested for the series, Deepak Hooda has been ruled out with an injury.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravichandran Ashwin.

Also Read: IND vs SA 2022: Shreyas Iyer to replace Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Ahmed to get 2nd India call-up

IND vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (69 matches, 1894 runs, Average: 31.05)

Quinton de Kock has been in decent form, scoring 218 runs in seven CPL 2022 matches. Despite batting across different positions, De Kock averages 43.60 in slightly testing conditions. Given his experience and ability to score big runs, De Kock should be a top pick for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rohit Sharma (13 matches vs SA, 362 runs, Strike Rate: 134.07)

Rohit Sharma had a lukewarm series against Australia, but did put in a man-of-the-match performance in one of the T20Is. He is one of the top run-scorers in the format and has a good record against South Africa, scoring 362 runs in 13 matches. With Rohit due for a big knock, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Axar Patel (29 matches, 29 wickets, Average: 22.69)

Axar Patel was the Player of the Series against Australia, picking up eight wickets in three matches. He has a bowling average of 22.69 in T20Is, holding him in good stead. With Axar capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he is a good addition to your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Kagiso Rabada (46 matches, 52 wickets, Average: 26.85)

Kagiso Rabada is perhaps South Africa's best bowler with 52 wickets in 46 matches. He has a brilliant T20 record in India, picking up 62 wickets in 38 innings at a stunning strike rate of 13.80. Given his skill-set and experience in Indian conditions, Rabada is a top pick for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has a great record in Indian conditions in T20Is, scoring 320 runs at an average of 45.7. He comes into the series on the back of a decent CPL campaign as well. With De Kock striking at over 130 in the format, he should be a viable captaincy option for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli comes into the game on the back of a fine fifty against Australia in the third T20I. He has four scores of fifty or more in his last eight T20I matches. He has a decent record against South Africa as well, scoring 254 runs at a strike rate of 134.39. Given his recent form, Kohli is bound to be a popular captain or vice-captain pick in IND vs SA Dream11 prediction teams.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 63(48) vs AUS in the previous match Axar Patel 8 wickets in 3 matches vs AUS Suryakumar Yadav 115 runs in 3 matches vs AUS Aiden Markram 722 runs in 23 matches Anrich Nortje 23 wickets in 22 matches

IND vs SA match expert tips (1st T20I)

Temba Bavuma is set to return to the South African side after missing the tour of England. He averages just 25.55 in T20Is and his batting position is also uncertain. With the likes of Aiden Markram and David Miller, both of whom had a brilliant IPL campaign earlier in the year, in the batting unit, Bavuma could be used as a floater and potentially not get a chance to bat. With his form being iffy as well, Bavuma can be avoided in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction team, click here!

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (c)

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (vc), David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, David Miller, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram (vc)

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Tabriaz Shamsi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far