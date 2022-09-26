IND vs SA 2022: Shreyas Iyer to replace Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Ahmed to get 2nd India call-up - Reports

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer will make his T20I comeback in India's upcoming home series against South Africa, according to reports. He will replace all-rounder Deepak Hooda, who has been ruled out due to back spasms.

Shreyas last played a T20I game in August when West Indies toured India. He didn't do too well in the series and was dropped for the recently concluded rubber against Australia. The right-handed batter, however, has been selected as a reserve for the T20 World Cup.

It will be a crucial series for him as the South African pacers will test his batting technique, which has often been exposed against the short ball.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, who received a maiden international call-up in August but didn't play a game, is also set to be included in place of Hardik Pandya, who has been rested. The selectors are being careful with Hardik's fitness because of his injury history and his importance to the team.

Ahmed, 27, has shown stunning form in domestic cricket. In the recent Ranji Trophy season, he was the seventh-highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets at an average of 22.10 and also played several important knocks in the lower order.

He represents Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played 29 matches in the league, scoring 279 runs and taking 13 wickets.

Mohammed Shami to remain out, Umran Malik likely to be ignored by Indian selectors again

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami was set to make his T20I return against Australia, but missed out after testing positive for COVID-19. According to reports, he is unlikely to feature against South Africa as well. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Umesh Yadav is likely to continue in his place.

Meanwhile, despite calls from a section of fans for his inclusion, young pacer Umran Malik is likely to be ignored once again.

The three India-South Africa T20Is will be played on September 28, October 2 and October 4, respectively.

