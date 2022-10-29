IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 30

The 30th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see India (IND) take on South Africa (SA) at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs SA Dream11 prediction.

Team India have made the perfect start to the T20 World Cup, winning both their matches so far. Virat Kohli has been the standout performer, with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh also standing out with the ball. They face perhaps their biggest test in the group in the form of South Africa, who have been equally impressive in the tournament. While there are concerns over Temba Bavuma's form, South Africa have a well-balanced side in place with a good mix of youth and experience.

IND vs SA Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 30th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between India and South Africa will be played on October 30 at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 30

Date and Time: 30th October 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IND vs SA pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 30

The average score at the Perth Stadium in this T20 World Cup reads 133. While it has been a tad difficult to score runs, the Perth Stadium is known to be a relatively high-scoring venue. The powerplay will be key, with eight wickets falling in the phase across six innings. Although this will be the second game at the venue, the pitch should not change much, with chasing being the preferred option under the lights.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 133

2nd-innings score: 133

IND vs SA Form Guide

India: W-W-L-W-W

South Africa: L-L-W-NR-W

IND vs SA probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi/Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel/Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

IND vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (2 matches, 110 runs, SR: 196.43)

Quinton de Kock has been in fine form in the T20 World Cup, scoring 110 runs in just two matches. He is striking at 196.43 at the top of the order, holding him in good stead. With Dinesh Karthik batting lower down the order, De Kock should be a fine addition to your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rohit Sharma (53 off 39 in the previous match vs the Netherlands)

Rohit Sharma struck some form in the previous game, scoring a 39-ball 53 against the Netherlands. Rohit has a decent record in Australia, scoring 238 runs at an average of 27. With the Indian captain being a good player of pace, he should be a good pick for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (75 matches, 1029 runs, 57 wickets)

Hardik Pandya is one of the best all-rounders in the game and has had a good start to his T20 World Cup campaign. Although he did not have much to do against the Netherlands, Pandya scored 40 runs and picked up three wickets versus Pakistan. With the conditions on offer helping Hardik, he is a must-have in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Anrich Nortje (2 matches, 5 wickets, ER: 3.64)

Anrich Nortje has been South Africa's best bowler so far, picking up five wickets in two matches. He has an economy rate of 3.64 and has used the conditions perfectly. In his T20I career, Nortje has a bowling strike rate of 17.55, holding him in good stead. Given his form, Nortje should be a top pick for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw has been in sublime form, scoring hundreds in his last two innings, with one of them coming against the Indians. Rossouw has a T20I average and strike rate of 41.69 and 158.43, respectively. With Rossouw's form and ability to play pace effectively, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is one of the best T20I batters in the world with over 3000 runs to his name. He has 31 fifty-plus scores in 136 innings, holding him in high regard. With Rohit averaging nearly 30 against the Proteas, he should be a top captaincy choice in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 144 runs in 2 matches Suryakumar Yadav 66 runs in 2 matches Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3 wickets in 2 matches Anrich Nortje 5 wickets in 2 matches Rilee Rossouw 109 runs in 1 match

IND vs SA match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

The pitch at the Perth Stadium has favored a hit-the-deck-hard style of bowling with the likes of Haris Rauf and Blessing Muzarabani impressing in the previous game. On the same lines, Mohammed Shami has been in decent form in the tournament, picking up two wickets with an economy of just six. Given his experience and the conditions, Shami could be a game-changing selection in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (vc)

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rilee Rossouw (c), David Miller

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

