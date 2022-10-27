IND vs NED 2022: When is Team India's next T20 World Cup match after win over Netherlands?

Team India won their second match of the T20 World Cup 2022 earlier on Thursday in Sydney. Playing against the Netherlands for the first time in T20I cricket history, the Men in Blue recorded a comfortable win by 56 runs.

The win has taken the Rohit Sharma-led outfit to the helm of the Group 2 points table in Super 12. India became the first team to win more than one match in the Super 12 round of this year's T20 World Cup. They have earned four points from their two matches so far.

India started their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on Sunday with a blockbuster match against Pakistan. The Men in Blue defeated their arch-rivals by four wickets in a nail-biting thriller. The Dutch team did not trouble India much at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Indian team won the toss and elected to bat first in Sydney. Fifties from Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli guided India to a 179-run total in the first innings. Chasing 180 for a win, the Netherlands managed only 123/9 in their 20 overs.

Team India will play their next T20 World Cup 2022 match against South Africa

South Africa and India have played eight T20Is against each other in 2022 (Image: Getty)

India's next T20 World Cup 2022 is on October 30. Their opponents will be the in-form South African side. The Proteas are coming off a grand 104-run victory against Bangladesh in their previous match.

South Africa and India have not battled against each other at the T20 World Cup since their semifinal match in 2014, but the two nations have played bilateral series regularly. South Africa have visited India twice for a bilateral T20I series this year. The first series ended in a 2-2 draw, while Team India won the second series 2-1.

