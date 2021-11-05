IND vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 5th, 2021

India and Scotland will face off in the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 5, Friday. Team India still have a slim chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. However, they will have to depend a lot on other teams’ performances.

India started the tournament with consecutive defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. However, they bounced back in style with a big win over Afghanistan by 66 runs. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are back in good form, which could be helpful for India going forward in the competition.

Scotland, on the other hand, entered the Super-12 stage after registering three back-to-back wins in Round 1. However, they have tasted three consecutive defeats in the Super 12 stage and have been knocked out of the competition.

For Scotland, George Munsey looked in good form before he departed in the last game. Matthew Cross is also one of their more explosive players to watch out for.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IND vs SCO contest.

#3 Mark Watt (SCO)

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

If Scotland opt to bowl first, Mark Watt will be pretty useful for them on the used Dubai wicket. It is very tough to score runs against spin while batting first, and we can expect Watt to pick up some crucial wickets and turn the game in his side's favor.

Scotland have played six games so far in the T20 World Cup 2021, and Mark Watt has picked up at least one wicket in all matches. Interestingly, he has a lot of variations, and will up the ante going into this encounter.

#2 Rohit Sharma (IND)

Rohit Sharma has scored 88 runs in three innings so far in the T20 World Cup. Whenever Rohit Sharma gets off to a good start, India rarely lose the contest. We can expect Rohit Sharma to stay cool and calm and play another big knock in this encounter.

One of the best openers in world cricket currently, Rohit Sharma would be eager to face the Scotland bowlers when India meet them in Dubai.

#1 KL Rahul (IND)

India v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

KL Rahul started late in terms of reflecting on his IPL 2021 UAE leg form in the T20 World Cup 2021. As India sat at the exit door of the WC, KL Rahul smacked a match-winning knock against Afghanistan to keep the Men in Blue in contention for the semifinals spot.

The Indian opener has 90 runs in three innings. We can trust the Punjab Kings opener to stay at the crease and go for a big knock.

