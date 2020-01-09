IND vs SL 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's T20 Match - Jan 10th, 2020

The third and final T20 between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. With a game washed out, the series is delicately placed with either team looking for a win albeit for different reasons. While India looks to start the new decade with a series win, Sri Lanka would love to get one over their Asian neighbours and share the spoils.

On a good batting track in Indore, the Indians choked the Sri Lankans into submission as they put on a dominant performance to gain an unassailable lead. Walking along those same lines, the Indians will enter this game as the overwhelming favourites. However, the Sri Lankans have a reputation to come up with a special performance and shouldn't be counted out just yet.

With an exciting contest in the offing, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs SL.

Squads to choose from:

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka

Lasith Malinga (C), Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathikala, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Playing XI Updates:

India:

While a change in combination isn't on the cards for the hosts, they could bring in Yuzvendra Chahal for Kuldeep Yadav to give the RCB leggie a go at the Sri Lankans. The rest of the bowling unit picks itself with Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur doing well in the previous game.

Washington Sundar should continue ahead of Jadeja given the number of left-handers Sri Lanka possesses. Their batting unit bears a settled look with Shikhar Dhawan getting some time in the middle after injury. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will be crucial for the Indians with Rishabh Pant being one to watch out for as well.

Possible XI: Rahul, Dhawan, Virat(C), Iyer, Pant, Dube, Saini, Kuldeep/Chahal, Sundar, Bumrah and Shardul.

Sri Lanka:

As for the Sri Lankans, a couple of changes are expected from the side that featured in Indore. With the tourists struggling in the middle overs, Angelo Mathews should be a possible inclusion while the likes of Kusal Mendis and Lakshan Sandakan also wait on the sidelines. Although the Sri Lankans have a number of explosive batsmen in their ranks, the lack of application has hurt them in the past.

They will need to come up with better performances with bat and ball against the Indians with only Wanindu Hasaranga troubling the Indian batsmen in the previous T20I. Shanaka and Udana will be key for the Sri Lankans with both of them providing the balance in the side with their all-round abilities.

Possible XI: Gunathilaka, Avishka, Kusal Perera(WK), Oshada/Kusal Mendis, Mathews, Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Udana, Hasaranga, Malinga(C) and Kumara.

Match Details:

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

10th January 2020, 7:00 PM IST

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report:

A good batting track awaits the two sides with some help for the pacers on offer in Pune. With the dimensions of the ground being relatively smaller, batsmen will have a major say in the proceedings with chasing being the ideal scenario for either side. With there being no rainfall on the forecast, one can expect a high scoring encounter on Friday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perera should get the nod over Rishabh Pant for this game as well with the Sri Lankan keeper looking in good touch. Batting in the top order, Perera scored 34 off 28 balls before throwing a promising start away. He would be looking to make amends in this series-deciding encounter on Friday.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli is bound to be a popular name for this game with the Indian captain scoring a fluent cameo in the first T20I. He is currently the leading run-scorer in this format and should be picked in the fantasy team for this game.

While one or both of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are decent picks as well, Avishka Fernando could complete the batting department with his explosiveness and ability to score quick runs. Danushka Gunathilaka is a viable alternative to Fernando while Mathews could also be picked if he plays on Friday.

Allrounders: Washington Sundar and Dasun Shanaka are the preferred allrounders in the fantasy team. While Sundar did give a good account of himself in Indore to warrant a place in the side, Shanaka's big-hitting prowess makes him a worthy candidate for this game. If one were to pick an extra all-rounder, Isuru Udana should fit the bill with his subtle variations bound to come in handy in Pune.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah's first game back from injury saw him get hit for a few runs in the back end. Nevertheless, he is still a dependable pick among the bowlers owing to his wicket-taking ability. Depending on who is picked in the playing XI, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav also promise a wicket or two along with Navdeep Saini. Although he wasn't effective with the new ball in Indore, Lasith Malinga should get the nod over Hasaranga in the fantasy team due to his superior experience in these conditions.

Captain: Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are the best batsman and bowler respectively in the Indian roster for this game. While Kohli's recent record in the T20I format bodes well for the fantasy players, Bumrah could pick a couple of wickets and is a great option for captaincy. If India were to chase on Friday, KL Rahul would be a decent option as well along with Kusal Perera.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Danushka Gunathilaka, Isuru Udana, Dasun Shanaka, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Wanindu Hasaranga. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Iyer, Dasun Shanaka, Lasith Malinga, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah. Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Kusal Perera