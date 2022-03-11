×
Create
Notifications

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd Test match - March 12th, 2022

England v India - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five
England v India - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five
Sports4All Cricket
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 11, 2022 05:29 PM IST
Listicle

India and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the second game of the two-match Test series beginning on Saturday, March 12. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the day-night contest.

The opening Test at the PCA Stadium in Mohali turned out to be a completely one-sided affair. Rohit Sharma and Co. won the game by an innings and 222 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Axar Patel, in the meantime, has replaced Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian squad.

India have won both their day-night Tests at home thus far against Bangladesh and England respectively. The Lankans, on the other hand, are still searching for their maiden Test win on Indian soil in more than 40 years.

On that note, here's a look at three players who could be ideal picks for captains or vice-captains in your Dream 11 side for the second Test between India and Sri Lanka:

#3 Ravindra Jadeja (India)

India Nets Session
India Nets Session

Ravindra Jadeja will be high on confidence after winning the Player of the Match award in the Mohali Test. The southpaw also became the sixth cricketer to score 150 plus runs in an innings and pick up a five-wicket haul in the same Test.

Among Indians, only Vinoo Mankad and Polly Umrigar achieved the feat before Jadeja. He also picked up a four-wicket haul in the second innings of the encounter at the PCA Stadium.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

India Nets Session
India Nets Session

Ravichandran Ashwin has been a key performer for India, especially in home conditions. The right-arm spinner picked up six wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the second innings, in the Mohali Test.

He also surpassed Kapil Dev to become India’s second-highest Test wicket-taker.

He performed to the extent that skipper Rohit Sharma went on to call him an "all-time great." Ashwin also scored 61 runs in India's first innings of the opening Test in Mohali.

#1 Rishabh Pant (India)

England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Two
England v India - Fourth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Two

Rishabh Pant can be a tad erratic with his shot-making, but when he gets going, there's no stopping him.

In the first Test, he smashed 96 runs off 97 balls with the help of nine fours and four sixes. Suranga Lakmal dismissed him to cut short his stay.

Pant has been reasonable in Test cricket in recent times. Moreover, he has played some handy knocks for India at home.

Also Read Article Continues below

In a game where India may end up batting once, Pant could be a handy pick for your team. He will also fetch points through his keeping skills.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Ravindra Jadeja score a half-century?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी