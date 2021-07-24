IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20

The first T20I between India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) is set to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

After a brilliant start to the tour, India succumbed to a tough loss in the third and final ODI. But with a change in format, India will be eyeing a return to winning ways. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be looking to seal their spot in the side with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

Their opponents, Sri Lanka, will bank on their newfound momentum to continue their winning run. They possess an explosive batting unit with Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in fine form. However, they will need their bowlers to come up with the goods yet again if they are to clinch another win in what promises to be a cracking game on Sunday.

IND vs SL Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

India

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

IND vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today

Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Chamika Karunaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama and Dushmantha Chameera

India

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal/Varun Chakravarthy

Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs India, 1st T20

Date and Time: 25th July 2021, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

As the ODI series progressed, the pitch got slower, which might be the case in the upcoming first T20I as well. The batsmen will look to maximize the powerplay conditions, with run-scoring being relatively easier against the new ball. However, spinners should get ample turn in the middle overs to make for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a par score at the venue.

IND vs SL 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction Today

IND vs SL 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

IND vs SL 1st T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dhananjaya de Silva, Hardik Pandya, Akila Dananjaya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-Captain: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Chamika Karunaratne, Hardik Pandya, Akila Dananjaya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-Captain: Dasun Shanaka

Edited by Samya Majumdar