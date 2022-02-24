IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between Sri Lanka (SL) and India (IND) is set to take place at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

After a successful series against the West Indies, India look to ramp up their T20 World Cup preparations versus Sri Lanka. Although a couple of key personnel are unavailable for the hosts, the presence of Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah should hold them in good stead. The Lankans, on the other hand, are also missing a few key players in Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga. But they have a strong roster to fall back on and will be keen to land the first blow in the series. With both teams eager for a win, a cracking game beckons in Lucknow.

IND vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama and Lahiru Kumara

Match Details

IND vs SL, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 24th February 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides in Lucknow with some help on offer for the pacers. The batters will be wary of movement off the surface early on, keeping them on their toes. They will look to bide their time in the middle and keep wickets in hand. There should be some help on offer for the spinners too, but the dew factor could go against them. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s IND vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan didn't have the best of outings against the West Indies. A capable player of both pace and spin, Kishan will be keen to return to runscoring form in the series. With the conditions suiting his skill-set, Kishan is one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Batter

Charith Asalanka: Charith Asalanka has been one of the standout performers for Sri Lanka in the T20 format over the last year or so. The southpaw didn't have a great tour of Australia, but is well and truly capable of flipping the script in subcontinent conditions. Given his knack for scoring quick runs, Asalanka is a good addition to your IND vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Dasun Shanaka: Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka comes into the game on the back of a decent performance against Australia in the fifth T20I. While the middle-order batter will be key on the batting front, he may have a role to play with the ball as well, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is back in Indian colors after being rested for the series against West Indies. The star pacer is one of the most feared bowlers in world cricket, given his effectiveness across all phases of an innings. Although he may be a bit rusty, Bumrah's skill-set should make him a must-have in your IND vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Charith Asalanka (SL)

Sanju Samson (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Important stats for IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Venkatesh Iyer - 92 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma - 66 runs in 3 matches vs West Indies, Average: 22.00

Lahiru Kumara - 4 wickets in 2 matches vs Australia, ER: 7.00

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

IND vs SL 1st T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Dushmantha Chameera and Praveen Jayawickrama

Captain: Ishan Kishan. Vice-captain: Charith Asalanka.

IND vs SL 1st T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dushmantha Chameera and Praveen Jayawickrama

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Charith Asalanka.

Edited by Samya Majumdar