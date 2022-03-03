IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between Sri Lanka (SL) and India (IND) is set to take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

After a lopsided T20I series, Sri Lanka and India will lock horns in the Test format with both teams eager to start the series on the right note. India will start the game as the clear favorites with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant returning to the side after missing the T20Is. However, they are up against a resourceful Lankan side who have a good mix of youth and experience in their squad. With some of the world's best players taking to the field over the next few days, a cracking game beckons in Mohali.

IND vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (wk), Jayant Yadav/Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Praveen Jayawickrama/Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara and Suranga Lakmal.

Match Details

IND vs SL, 1st Test

Date and Time: 4th March 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected in Mohali with some help on offer for the pacers, who should get the ball to move around in the early stages. But the batters will enjoy the bounce and carry off the surface. As the Test progresses, the spinners should ideally play a part with some turn on offer as well. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss and make good use of the conditions upfront.

Today’s IND vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Niroshan Dickwella: Niroshan Dickwella is back in the Sri Lankan Test set-up and will be keen to make it big at the expense of the Indians. Dickwella is known for his attacking style of batting and given his knack for scoring quick runs down the order, he is one to watch out for alongside Rishabh Pant.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is set to play his 100th Test match in Indian colors and would ideally look to make it big in Mohali. Although he hasn't scored a hundred in the last few years, the former skipper is still one of the best players in the world and has the game to turn it around, making him a fine addition to your IND vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja is back in the side after missing out on the series against South Africa. Jadeja's bowling prowess in Indian conditions makes him a must-have in your IND vs SL Dream11 fantasy team. With his batting ability also improving in leaps and bounds over the last few years, Jadeja is bound to have a big impact on the game.

Bowler

Lasith Embuldeniya: Lasith Embuldeniya is one of Sri Lanka's most promising spinners with 62 wickets in 13 Tests to his name. He has also impressed in overseas conditions, which should hold him in good stead. But with conditions likely to play into his hands, Embuldeniya should pick up a few wickets for Sri Lanka in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Dimuth Karunaratne (SL)

Virat Kohli (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Important stats for IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Virat Kohli - 7962 runs in 99 Test matches, Average: 50.39

Ravindra Jadeja - 232 wickets in 57 Test matches, Average: 24.85

Pathum Nissanka - 427 runs in 6 Test matches, Average: 42.70

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

IND vs SL 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niroshan Dickwella, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Embuldeniya

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja.

IND vs SL 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Charith Asalanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Embuldeniya

Captain: Mohammed Shami. Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva.

