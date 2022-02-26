IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Sri Lanka (SL) and India (IND) is set to take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

After a thumping win in the first encounter, India will be keen to seal another series win at the expense of Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. The Indians have been in brilliant form, with Rohit Sharma leading his troops admirably. However, the Lankans cannot be taken lightly with Dasun Shanaka and Charith Asalanka showing glimpses of their ability in the previous game. With both teams eyeing a big win today, another entertaining game beckons in Dharamsala.

IND vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama and Lahiru Kumara

Match Details

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 26th February 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected in Dharamsala with the pacers being key. The pacers should get ample movement and bounce off the surface. The batters will ideally look to set-up for the long haul, although the spinners should also have a say in the middle overs. Dew should play a part in the second half of the match, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 170 should be a good total, with wickets in hand being crucial towards the death overs for either side.

Today’s IND vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson didn't get much of an opportunity in the previous game but he is one of the most explosive batters in the middle overs. Capable of taking on both pacers and spinners, Samson will be key in the backend of the innings against the likes of Kumara and Chameera. With the right-hander in decent touch as well, he is one to watch out for along with Ishan Kishan.

Batter

Charith Asalanka: Charith Asalanka was the only bright spot in a rather abject Sri Lankan batting performance in the previous game. The Lankan batter has been in fine touch over the last few months and can also chip in with the ball, making him a good addition to your IND vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka had a decent outing in the previous game with the ball, but couldn't get going on the batting front. The Sri Lankan captain will be key in the middle overs, with his ability to score boundaries at will being noteworthy. With the conditions likely to suit his skill-set, Shanaka could fare well in this game.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah didn't pick up any wickets on his return to the T20I side, but did show glimpses of his undeniable ability with the ball. The star pacer is known for his wicket-taking ability across all phases of an innings, which should hold him in good stead. With Bumrah being due for a few wickets, he is a must-have in your IND vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Charith Asalanka (SL)

Sanju Samson (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Important stats for IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Shreyas Iyer - 662 runs in 34 T20I matches, Strike-Rate: 137.06

Rohit Sharma - 3307 runs in 123 T20I matches, Average: 32.74

Dushmantha Chameera - 45 wickets in 45 T20I matches, ER: 7.92

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

IND vs SL 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Jasprit Bumrah and Jeffrey Vandersay

Captain: Ishan Kishan. Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs SL 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Dinesh Chandimal, Shreyas Iyer, Charith Asalanka, Rohit Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Jasprit Bumrah and Jeffrey Vandersay

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Dasun Shanaka.

