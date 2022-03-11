IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between Sri Lanka (SL) and India (IND) is set to start at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

After a fairly one-sided opening game, the action moves to Bengaluru with India and Sri Lanka squaring off in the much-awaited pink-ball Test. The hosts will welcome back Axar Patel to the Test squad, adding to their already packed bowling roster. However, the Indians will need to be wary of a wounded Sri Lanka side who are capable of holding their own in the longest format. With the experience of Angelo Mathews and possibly Dinesh Chandimal to fall back on, the visiting team will fancy their chances of causing an upset. With the pink ball adding another layer of intrigue, a cracking Test match beckons in Bengaluru.

IND vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

SL XI

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara and Suranga Lakmal.

Match Details

IND vs SL, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 12th March 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The fast bowlers should get the ball to swing around, with the nature of the pink ball also aiding their cause. The pitch is likely to be a touch on the slower side, helping the spinners. Batters will need to bide their time in the middle before unfurling their attacking instincts. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to slow down and offer lots of turn as the match progresses.

Today’s IND vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Although Rishabh Pant missed his hundred by a whisker in the previous game, he did not fail to entertain the crowd over in Mohali. The southpaw is one of the best players of spin and has a great record in Tests. With form on his side, Pant should get the nod over Dickwella in your IND vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli hasn't been in the best of form in international cricket over the last year or so. The former Indian captain did show glimpses of returning to form in the first Test and will be keen to make it big in Bengaluru, a venue where he has played most of his IPL cricket at. Given his record in the format, Virat is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja had a dream performance in the previous game, scoring a hundred and picking up nine wickets across two innings. The all-rounder is one of the best in the business and with the conditions also suiting him at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, he is a must-have in your IND vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Lasith Embuldeniya: Lasith Embuldeniya is one of the best young spinners in the world with his accuracy and variations holding him in good stead. While Embuldeniya didn't have the best of games in Mohali, he should find his groove on a pitch that should suit his bowling style, making him a fine addition to your IND vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Dimuth Karunaratne (SL)

Virat Kohli (IND)

Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

Important stats for IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Virat Kohli - 8007 runs in 100 Test matches, Average: 50.36

Ravindra Jadeja - 241 wickets in 58 Test matches, Average: 24.28

Lasith Embuldeniya - 64 wickets in 14 Test matches, Average: 35.20

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Test)

IND vs SL 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Lahiru Thirimanne, Mayank Agarwal, Charith Asalanka, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Lahiru Kumara.

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja.

IND vs SL 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Lahiru Thirimanne, Mayank Agarwal, Charith Asalanka, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dimuth Karunaratne, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Embuldeniya and Lahiru Kumara.

Captain: Ravichandran Ashwin. Vice-captain: Dimuth Karunaratne.

Edited by Samya Majumdar