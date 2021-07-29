IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20

The third T20I between Sri Lanka and India is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

A depleted Indian unit couldn't get the better of Sri Lanka in the previous game. However, Shikhar Dhawan and co. will look to seal a memorable series win with an imperative performance on Thursday. But they will come against a rejuvenated Sri Lankan team, who will head into the game as the clear favorites.

IND vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka (c), Isuru Udana, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya and Dushmantha Chameera

IND XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy

Match Details

IND vs SL, 3rd T20

Date and Time: 29th July 2021, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

A spin-friendly track is expected for the contest, with the batters having to work hard for their runs. The batsmen will look to go on the attack in the early stages, when the ball should come on to the bat fairly well. With spinners coming into play in the middle overs, wickets in hand will be key. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a potentially match-winning score at the venue.

Today's IND vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has shown glimpses of why he is so highly rated in the series. However, Samson is due for some big runs and could well come good in the final T20I.

Batsmen

Devdutt Padikkal: Although Devdutt Padikkal was solid on debut, he couldn't convert a promising start. Given his hunger for big runs, he could be a brilliant addition to your IND vs SL Dream11 team.

Avishka Fernando: Despite starring in the ODIs, Avishka Fernando has failed to fire at the top of the order for Sri Lanka in the T20Is. With his side eyeing a big win, Fernando will be key to their fortunes on Thursday.

All-rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga: Sri Lanka's star all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, was in fine form in the previous game. He will be looking to end the series on a high, making him a popular pick for the game.

Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Indian vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in brilliant form in the T20 format this year. Watch out for his deadly yorkers and decisive swing bowling against the Sri Lankans.

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy has taken to international cricket quite nicely with 1/28 and 1/18 in his two outings so far. Given the nature of the pitch, Varun should prove to be a handful for the Sri Lankans.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) - 176 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 118 points

Shikhar Dhawan (IND) - 113 points

Dushmantha Chameera (SL) - 90 points

Minod Bhanuka (SL) - 88 points

Important stats for IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Nine wickets in seven T20I matches in 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga: 29 wickets in 20 T20I matches; ER - 6.88

Devdutt Padikkal: 668 runs in 21 IPL matches, SR - 131.76

Avishka Fernando: 159 runs in three ODIs vs India in 2021, SR - 77.94

Rahul Chahar: 41 wickets in 38 IPL matches, ER - 7.41

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today

SL vs IND 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Dasun Shanaka, Avishka Fernando, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Akila Dananjaya and Dushmantha Chameera

Captain: Devdutt Padikkal, Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

IND vs SL 3rd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Devdutt Padikkal, Shikhar Dhawan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Akila Dananjaya and Isuru Udana

Captain: Dasun Shanaka, Vice-Captain: Devdutt Padikkal

Edited by Samya Majumdar