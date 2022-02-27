IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20

The third T20I between Sri Lanka (SL) and India (IND) is set to take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Team India have already sealed another series win, this time at the expense of Sri Lanka. However, they will be keen to inflict a cleansweep against Dasun Shanaka and co., who have shown signs of improvement over the course of the series. Although the visitors will fancy their chances of a win today, Sri Lanka will be wary of what Rohit Sharma and the Indians are capable of doing in this format. With both teams eyeing a win, a cracking fixture beckons in Dharmasala.

IND vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Bishnoi and Jasprit Bumrah

SL XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama and Lahiru Kumara

Match Details

IND vs SL, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 27th February 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, a high-scoring contest beckons in Dharmasala. Although the pacers should get some help early on, the ball should skid nicely on yo the bat. Dew should come into play, making it easier to bat as the match progresses. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170-180 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s IND vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring some quick runs in the middle order. However, he will be keen to play a big knock in the absence of Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli. Capable of playing pace and spin equally well, Samson also adds value behind the stumps, making him a good addition to your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Batter

Charith Asalanka: Charith Asalanka couldn't get many runs in the previous game, but he remains Sri Lanka's go-to batter in the top order. Like Samson, Asalanka is a capable player against both spin and pace, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka was at his supreme best with the bat in hand in the last game, scoring valuable runs in the death overs. However, Sri Lanka will need more of the same from Shanaka today. With his bowling ability also bound to come into play, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has blown hot and cold in the series, but his ability to bowl across different phases effectively makes him an invaluable resource. With conditions favoring the pacers, Bumrah should pick up a wicket or two and stand out as a must-have pick in your IND vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Charith Asalanka (SL)

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Important stats for IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Shreyas Iyer - 736 runs in 35 T20I matches, Strike-Rate: 139.66

Rohit Sharma - 3308 runs in 124 T20I matches, Strike-Rate: 139.95

Dushmantha Chameera - 46 wickets in 46 T20I matches, ER: 8.01

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

IND vs SL 3rd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanka, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Lahiru Kumara

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Charith Asalanka.

IND vs SL 3rd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Danushka Gunathilaka, Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanka, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah and Lahiru Kumara

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja. Vice-captain: Charith Asalanka.

Edited by Samya Majumdar