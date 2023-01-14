IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs SL Dream11 prediction.

Team India have won both matches in the series so far, with their bowlers stepping up at times of need. While the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have done well with the bat, the duo of Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav have particularly impressed with the ball. Team India will be keen to end the series on a high against Sri Lanka, who have had their moments. They will bank on Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka to step up as they look to avoid a whitewash. With both teams keen on a win, another entertaining game beckons in Thiruvananthapuram.

IND vs SL Match Details, 3rd ODI

India and Sri Lanka will face off in the third ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SL, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 15th January 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs SL pitch report for 3rd ODI

The pitch at the Greenfield International Stadium is expected to favor the bowlers. The lone ODI at the venue saw West Indies being bowled out for a mere 104 by the Indians. There is ample help available for pacers, with the last T20I at the venue seeing five wickets fall across both innings. Bowling first could be the preferred option given the conditions on offer.

Record at the Greenfield International Stadium in ODIs

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 104

2nd-innings score: 105

IND vs SL Form Guide

Sri Lanka: L-NR-W-L-L

India: L-L-W-W-W

IND vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage/Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kusal Mendis (2 matches, 34 runs, Average: 17.00)

Kusal Mendis had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring 34 runs off 34 balls. He has a good record in ODIs, with 2650 runs in 90 innings at an average of 31.18. With Mendis being a good player of spin and likely to play in the middle overs, he is a top pick for your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Virat Kohli (2 matches, 117 runs, Average: 58.50)

Virat Kohli is one of the top performers in this format with an average of 57.48. He has already scored a hundred in this series and has looked in decent touch against both pace and spin. Given his ability and experience, Kohli is a must-have in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (36 matches, 709 runs, 39 wickets)

Wanindu Hasaranga is a proven performer in white-ball cricket with 709 runs and 39 wickets in 36 matches. He had a good outing in the previous game, scoring 21 runs and conceding only 28 runs in 10 overs. With the conditions suiting Hasaranga, he is another must-have in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Siraj (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 12.00)

Mohammed Siraj has been the standout bowler in the series with five wickets in two matches. He has averaged 12.00 with an economy of 4.74 in the series, holding him in good stead. With the Indian pacer bound to enjoy the new ball conditions upfront. he is a good pick for your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka has been Sri Lanka's best batter on this tour. He has scored 110 runs in two matches, including a hundred earlier in the series. With Shanaka adding value with the ball as well, he can be backed as a captain or vice-captain in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has looked in good touch this series, scoring 100 runs in two matches. He has scores of 17 (21) and 83 (67) at the top of the order, taking on the bowling in the powerplay to good effect as well. With Rohit due for a big score, he is a viable captaincy pick in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 117 runs in 2 matches Mohammed Siraj 5 wickets in 2 matches Rohit Sharma 100 runs in 2 matches Charith Asalanka 38 runs in 2 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 1 wicket in 2 matches

IND vs SL match expert tips for 3rd ODI

Kuldeep Yadav had a brilliant outing in the previous game with figures of 3/51. He has been in good form over the last year or so, impressing in the IPL and also in the Test format. With conditions suiting spinners, Kuldeep could be a brilliant pick for your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Rohit Sharma (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Dasun Shanaka, Avishka Fernando

All-rounder: Wanindu Hasaranga (c)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Lahiru Kumara

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis, KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Dasun Shanaka (vc), Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj (c), Chamika Karunaratne

