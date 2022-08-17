IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will lock horns in the first ODI at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, August 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about IND vs ZIM Dream11 prediction - fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11 and pitch report for the 1st ODI.

Zimbabwe come into this series on the back of a historic series win against Bangladesh with the likes of Sikandar Raza standing out for them. Although they are missing some key personnel for this series, Zimbabwe has a decent roster filled with exciting talent.

The same can be said about India as well, who have rested some of their big stars ahead of the all-important Asia Cup later this month. However, Team India still have a brilliant roster to fall back on with KL Rahul set to make his return from injury and will start as the favourites in what promises to be a cracking game in Harare.

IND vs ZIM Match Details, 1st ODI

The 1st game of the three-match ODI series will be played on 18th August at Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM as per IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs ZIM, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 18th August 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Exclusive Broadcaster: Sony Sports Network

IND vs ZIM pitch report for 1st ODI

Although teams have preferred to bowl first in the last five matches at Harare Cricket Club, only once has the team gone on to win the match. The pitch is expected to be on the slower side with the average first innings score being 243 in the last five matches. Spinners have generally enjoyed the conditions here with three of the top four wicket-takers in the previous series being spinners.

Last 5 Matches

Matches Won by Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 243

Average 2nd innings score: 223

IND vs ZIM ODI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

India: LWWWW

Zimbabwe: LLWWL

IND vs ZIM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe Injury/Team News

Zimbabwe is expected to field a weakened side with Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Blessing Muzarabani unavailable for this series.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (c&wk), Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano.

India Injury/Team News

- KL Rahul will lead Team India in his first match back from injury

- Washington Sundar is ruled out of the IND vs ZIM 2022 series and is replaced by Shahbaz Ahmed in the squad.

India probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Regis Chakabva (104 runs in 2 matches vs Bangladesh, Strike-Rate: 128.40)

Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva doesn't have the best of records in ODI cricket with just 1057 runs in 55 ODI matches. However, he scored his first ODI hundred in his last match, against Bangladesh, holding him in good stead. His recent burst in form should hold him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited ODI.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (6 matches, 254 runs, Average: 50.80)

Shubman Gill top-scored for India in their series win over West Indies, scoring 205 runs at a strike-rate of 102.50. Gill is strong square off the wicket and has a good record against spin too. Although he is likely to play at number three to accommodate KL Rahul, Gill's form and potential in this format makes him a must-have pick for your IND vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (252 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches vs Bangladesh)

Sikandar Raza has been in sensational form of late, scoring two centuries against Bangladesh in his previous series. It is not just with the bat, Raza even picked five wickets with his off-spin while conceding around five runs per over. He is an experienced campaigner and is likely to be a popular pick in today's fantasy contests given his form.

Top Bowler Pick

Kuldeep Yadav (66 matches, 109 wickets, Average: 28.29)

Kuldeep Yadav is set to start as the lead-spinner for India with Yuzvendra Chahal unavailable for this series. The left-arm wrist-spinner had a brilliant IPL season, where he picked 21 wickets in just 14 matches. In addition, Kuldeep also has over 100 wickets in ODI cricket, making him one to watch out for in this game.

IND vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan had a good series against West Indies, scoring 168 runs in three matches. The southpaw is an experienced campaigner, having played in a couple of ICC World Cups and in over 150 ODIs. He has a decent record against Zimbabwe with 213 runs and an average of 42.6, making him a good captaincy pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza has been in sensational form in the last few weeks, standing out in Zimbabwe's big series win over Bangladesh. While he has been scoring runs for fun in the middle-overs, Raza can add value with his off-spin in the middle overs as well. Given the conditions on offer, Raza is another good differential option for this game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs ZIM, 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mohammed Siraj 4 wickets in 3 matches vs West Indies Shikhar Dhawan 168 runs in 3 matches vs West Indies Regis Chakabva 104 runs in 2 matches vs Bangladesh Sikandar Raza 252 runs, 5 wickets in 3 matches vs Bangladesh Shubman Gill 205 runs in 3 matches vs West Indies

IND vs ZIM match expert tips 1st ODI

Shikhar Dhawan as captain of your IND vs ZIM Dream11 team could be an enticing option, with the southpaw having scored heaps of runs against Zimbabwe in the past. Picking Dhawan as captain could be a game-changer for the IND vs ZIM D11 contest.

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st ODI, Head To Head League

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batter: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ryan Burl, Shubman Gill

All-Rounder: Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Donald Tiripano, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st ODI, Grand League

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva, Sanju Samson

Batter: Shikhar Dhawan, Ryan Burl, Shubman Gill, Innocent Kaia

All-Rounder: Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Donald Tiripano, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj

