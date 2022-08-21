IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will lock horns in the third ODI at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday, August 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the third ODI.

Team India have already wrapped up a series win, with their bowling attack coming trumps in both games. However, the Indians will be keen to end the tour on a high with another win.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have shown glimpses of their ability. However, they have failed to compete with India in crunch moments, unable to capitalize on potential openings presented by the tourists. Zimbabwe have a decent roster capable of springing a surprise, paving the way for an entertaining game of cricket in Harare.

IND vs ZIM Match Details, 3rd ODI

The final game of the three-match ODI series will be played on August 22 at Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs ZIM, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 22nd August 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Exclusive Broadcaster: Sony Sports Network

IND vs ZIM pitch report for 3rd ODI

The pitch is a competitive one with there being enough help on offer for both pacers and spinners. The new-ball phase will be crucial, with the powerplay overs in the series seeing the bowlers pick up six wickets. Teams have preferred chasing upon winning the toss, with both games in the series ending in India hunting down the target.

Last 5 Matches at the Venue

Matches Won by Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Bowling first: 4

Average 1st-innings score: 216

Average 2nd-innings score: 206

IND vs ZIM ODI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

India: WWWWW

Zimbabwe: WWLLL

IND vs ZIM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe Injury/Team News

- No changes are expected from Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva (c&wk), Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tanaka Chivanga and Victor Nyauchi.

India Injury/Team News

- With Team India already wrapping up a series win, the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Avesh Khan could play a part in the final ODI.

India probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan/Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda/Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna/Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sanju Samson (43 runs in the previous match)

Sanju Samson, who was used as a finisher in the previous game, guided Team India to a big win. He scored 43 runs off just 39 balls, hittingg seven boundaries in the process. He has been in decent form of late and with a Player of the Match award to his name as well, he is a top pick for your IND vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (115 runs in the series, Average: 115.00)

Shubman Gill is the leading run-scorer in the series, scoring 82 and 33 in the two matches so far. He has been in brilliant form of late with a career average of 61.50. With the Indian youngster's form and ability bound to come into play, he is a must-have in your IND vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (28 runs, 1 wicket in this series)

Sikandar Raza has scored only 28 runs and picked up one wicket in the series. However, his form in recent weeks has been noteworthy, scoring two hundreds against Bangladesh in his previous series. With Raza showing glimpses of his ability in the previous game, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Shardul Thakur (3 wickets in the previous match)

Shardul Thakur was brilliant in the previous match, picking up three wickets, but was a touch expensive in his first spell. Apart from his bowling prowess, Thakur is a handy batter with an ODI average of 30.71, holding him in good stead ahead of this IND vs ZIM match.

IND vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is one of the best batters in the world with an ODI average of 45.42. Although he did not score many runs in the previous game, Rahul has a good record against Zimbabwe, having scored his first ODI hundred against them. He is due some runs ahead of the Asia Cup, making him a fine captaincy option for your IND vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

Sean Williams

Sean Williams showed signs of form in the previous game, scoring 42 runs in the middle-order. The experienced Zimbabwean can also add value with the ball, making him a handy choice for your IND vs ZIM Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs ZIM, 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Axar Patel 4 wickets in 2 matches Shardul Thakur 3 wickets in 1 match Regis Chakabva 37 runs in 2 matches Sikandar Raza 28 runs, 1 wicket in 2 matches Shubman Gill 115 runs in 2 matches

IND vs ZIM match expert tips 3rd ODI

Although KL Rahul did not have a great outing in the previous IND vs ZIM game, he has a brilliant record against Zimbabwe. Rahul is also known for his ability to score big runs at the top of the order. With Rahul eager to score some runs ahead of the Asia Cup, he could be a game-changer in your fantasy contest.

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Head To Head League

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd ODI, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batter: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Innocent Kaia

All-Rounder: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav (vc), Luke Jongwe, Shardul Thakur

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Grand League

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd ODI, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batter: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ryan Burl

All-Rounder: Sean Williams (vc), Sikandar Raza, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Richard Ngarava, Shardul Thakur

