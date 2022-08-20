IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Sanju Samson guides India to series win over Zimbabwe after batting stutter

India beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in the second ODI in Harare on Saturday (August 20) to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Bowling first after winning the toss, India cleaned up the hosts for 161 in 38.1 overs as Shardul Thakur claimed 3 for 38. Sanju Samson (43*) then guided India home in the chase after the visitors slipped to 97 for 4.

The Men in Blue got off to a poor start as skipper KL Rahul, opening the innings, perished for 1. The right-handed batter tried to work one away off Victor Nyauchi, but missed the delivery and was struck in front of the stumps.

Shikhar Dhawan looked good yet again, but was dismissed for 33 off 21. He attempted to pull Tanaka Chivanga, but only ended up skying the ball. Shubman Gill carried on his great form, finding boundaries at will, but Ishan Kishan failed to capitalize on his opportunity. He chopped a full delivery from Luke Jongwe back onto the stumps, having made 6 off 13.

There was some hope for Zimbabwe as Gill too perished for 33, looking to take on Jongwe. The right-handed batter top-edged a short and wide outside off-stump to deep third man. Gill’s dismissal left India in some trouble at 97 for 4.

Deepak Hooda (25) and Samson then assured victory for India with a 56-run stand for the fifth-wicket. Samson was in great hitting form as he smashed four sixes, two of them off consecutive deliveries from Sean Williams. By the time Sikandar Raza nailed Hooda with a yorker, India were only nine away from victory.

Samson finished off the match in style, clubbing Innocent Kaia for a maximum. India needed only 25.4 overs to overhaul the target, getting home with 146 balls to spare.

Shardul Thakur claims 3 as India bundle out Zimbabwe for 161

Team India all-rounder Thakur picked up three wickets as Zimbabwe were bundled out for 161 in 38.1 overs. Thakur replaced Deepak Chahar in the match and grabbed his opportunity in impressive fashion. The other Indian bowlers also claimed one wicket each as Zimbabwe never got any rhythm into their innings.

Mohammed Siraj struck the first blow for India in the ninth over, having Takudzwanashe Kaitano (7 off 32) caught behind as Samson pulled off a brilliant one-handed catch. Thakur picked up two wickets in the 12th over. Kaia (16 off 27) was caught down leg while Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva (2) offered a catch to second slip.

Zimbabwe were 31 for 4 when Wesley Madhevere (2) edged a brute from Prasidh Krishna. The hosts were hoping for some resistance from Raza. But on 16, he top-edged Kuldeep Yadav and was caught at backward point.

Williams (42) and Ryan Burl (39*) put up some fight, but the hosts kept losing wickets from one end. Williams fell to Hooda, mistiming a slog sweep after which Thakur bowled Jongwe for 6.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel then sent back Brad Evans for 9 as the batter chopped a delivery back onto the stumps. The last two wickets fell to run outs as Burl was left stranded.

India vs Zimbabwe 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 2nd ODI?

Thakur stood out for India with the ball, claiming three key wickets. In the chase, Samson top-scored with an unbeaten 43, while Dhawan and Gill chipped in with 30s. Hooda contributed a crucial 25 to add to his one wicket.

For Zimbabwe, Williams and Burl played fighting knocks, while Jongwe chipped in with two wickets with the ball.

Samson was named Player of the Match for his impressive batting effort and three catches.

