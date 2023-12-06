IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for England Women tour of India, Match 1

The first match of England Women's T20I series against India Women (IND-W) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, December 6. Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The last time these two teams met was back in February 2023 during the ICC Women's World T20 season where England won the match by 11 runs. India will look forward to taking their revenge after a dominating performance in Asian Games 2023.

England will give it their all to win the match, but India are expected to win this encounter at their home ground.

IND-W vs ENG-W Match Details

The first match of England women's tour of India will be played on December 6 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to start at 7pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND-W vs ENG-W, Match 1

Date and Time: December 6, 2023, 7pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and pacers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

IND-W vs ENG-W Form Guide

IND-W - Will be playing their first match

ENG-W - Will be playing their first match

IND-W vs ENG-W Probable Playing XI

IND-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Minnu Mani.

ENG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ghosh

R Ghosh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She is expected to play well in today's match. A Jones is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Mandhana

H Kaur and S Mandhana are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Knight played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Sciver

D Sharma and N Sciver are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Capsey is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Ecclestone

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Singh and S Ecclestone. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Glenn is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IND-W vs ENG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Sciver

N Sciver will bat and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

S Mandhana

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Mandhana as she is in top-notch form and can perform well in today's match. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for IND-W vs ENG-W, Match 1

S Mandhana

D Sharma

N Sciver

A Capsey

S Ecclestone

India Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: H Kaur, H Knight, S Mandhana, S Verma

All-rounders: N Sciver, A Capsey, D Sharma

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, R Singh, S Glenn

India Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Jones

Batters: H Kaur, D Wyatt, S Mandhana

All-rounders: N Sciver, A Capsey, D Sharma, P Vastrakar

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, C Dean, S Patil